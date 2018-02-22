Thousands of carers didn't receive their weekly payment today

NEARLY 3,000 CARERS didn’t receive their weekly Carer’s Benefit payment today.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is investigating why the weekly payment wasn’t processed as normal for the 2,800 people affected.

Carer’s benefit is a payment made to people who leave the workforce in order to look after someone who needs full-time care.

The maximum weekly rate for someone caring for one person is €210. It’s capped at €315 for someone caring for more than one person.

People who receive Carer’s Allowance are not affected by the error.

The department apologised to people whose payments have been affected and advised them to contact the Community Welfare Service at their local Intreo centre if they need financial assistance today.

“The Department is working on restoring payments to these customers as quickly as possible and we will keep you updated,” a spokesperson said.