  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carillion construction fallout: Wexford principal fearful new school may not be able to open in time

As the end of the term approaches, Loreto’s board of management and principal are getting increasingly worried.

By Christina Finn Monday 30 Apr 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,773 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3982251
The new school in Wexford.
Image: Loreto Wexford
The new school in Wexford.
The new school in Wexford.
Image: Loreto Wexford

A NEW SCHOOL in Wexford impacted by the collapse of the UK construction company Carillion has been told to prepare “contingency plans” for September in case it cannot open for the new term.

Schools and subcontractors remain in limbo as May approaches, some three months after the Education Minister Richard Bruton said that the closure of the company would not jeopardise the completion and handover of a number of Irish schools.

In mid-January, it emerged that work had stalled on a number of schools after the UK-based firm went bust with debts of £1.5 billion (about €1.7 billion).

Carillion was part of a consortium, Inspired Spaces, hired to build five schools and one further education college in Ireland.

Sammon Contracting Group (which has now entered into examinership) was hired by the consortium to build the schools.

One of those schools is Loreto secondary school in Wexford town, which caters for 900 girls at its current location near the town centre.

The brand new building is near completion and ready and waiting for students.

But as the end of the current term approaches, the school’s board of management and principal are getting increasingly worried, particularly after getting word from the department that come September, students may still not be able to enter the new school.

“When this all happened in mid-January we were assured that it would take three or four weeks to sort out – that is what the Taoiseach said in the Dáil – and now we are three months into it and nothing,” Principal Billy O’Shea told TheJournal.ie.

While I understand that negotiations are ongoing and these things can take time, there are obviously concerns on the ground here in Wexford about the school and the new term.

IMG_7151 Inside the new Loreto College Wexford. Source: Loreto Wexford

With the absence of any progress people are getting increasingly worried, he said.

The building is virtually ready to go, if work were to recommence on site over the summer it would be ready for the start of the new school year, but nothing is happening on site now. So yes, we are all worried.
Contingency planning is underway, but our board of management is very strongly of the view that if contingency plans were to come into effect it would be an appalling, appalling situation to be in.

Not being able to move into the new building would mean a big increase in the use of prefabs, said the principal. That situation would not make sense when there is a brand new building sitting there, he explained.

“It would be an appalling indictment on the whole process if we ended up in temporary accommodation when we have a brand new building there,” said O’Shea.

Our focus now is on the next few weeks and getting into the school for the next term.
We understand that a lot of work is going on in the background, but promises need to be delivered upon now.

O’Shea said he remains hopeful that a resolution will be reached, but in the meantime locals are being kept well-informed about the situation. However, he said the levels of concern are rising as the weeks drag on.

All those concerns can be eased very easily, but certainly if it drags on into the summer, we will be in a completely different ball game.

IMG_7181 New science labs at the new school. Source: Loreto Wexford

O’Shea said he and many people from the community are also concerned about recent reports that local subcontractors have been left out-of-pocket.

A number of contractors expressed concerns about not getting paid as a result of the collapse, with some businesses believed to be owed amounts ranging from a few hundred euro to hundreds of thousands.

“The board of management and staff at Loreto believe it is absolutely essential that local businesses get paid,” said the Wexford principal, who added:

We will be in the old building until the end of the state exams in June. The green light has to be given very shortly. The longer it goes on the more serious it becomes.

Raised in the Dáil

Wexford TD Brendan Howlin raised the issue of Loreto Wexford with the Education Minister in the Dáil last week.

“I still do not have a clear horizon on when the completed Loreto secondary school in Wexford will be handed over. It is ready. It had actually gone through a deep clean before formal handover. It is now lying idle,” Howlin told the minister.

In terms of subject choices, he said the school had intended to expand its range of teachers at the new premises. He said that would be impossible if the new building wasn’t open in the autumn.

Image3

Bruton said the responsibility lies with the contracting party to complete the schools and hand them over.

“In this case that party is now the Dutch Infrastructure Fund, DIF. The State will not be making payments until that handover has occurred. It is DIF that is undertaking the tender for the completion of those works, not the State,” said the minister.

“The State cannot be impotent,” replied Howlin.

“We are not impotent,” said the minister, who said his department is far from idle on the issue which he added is getting “enormous attention”. When asked about the timeline for delivering the new schools, the minister did not answer.

‘Shocking’

Howlin told TheJournal.ie he found the minister’s reply in the Dáil this week “shocking”.

He said the delays in delivering the school project in Wexford, and in progressing projects in other counties, were “unacceptable” and accused the minister of slapping himself on the back for a job well done.

“He sounded like an onlooker when he was giving an update on the schools project, not like the minister who is charge of it all,” he said.

TheJournal.ie asked the Department of Education for an update on Loreto College Wexford and the other schools impacted by the collapse of Carillion, which include:

  • Tyndall College Campus in Carlow, which will consist of a development that will provide accommodation for over 2,000 post-primary school and Further Institute of Education students
  • Eureka Secondary School in Kells, Co Meath – the project involves the replacement of the post-primary school and will provide 800 pupil places
  • Coláiste Ráithín in Bray in Co Wicklow, which is to be replaced with a new building that can cater for 450 pupils
  • St Philomena’s National School in Bray, where 24 classrooms in the school are to be replaced (both Coláiste Ráithín and St Philomena’s NS will be constructed on a single new site in Bray)

In a statement, the department said that as a result of the Carillion collapse and Sammon examinership, the construction and facilities management contracts relating to the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Project were terminated and are now being retendered.

The tender process in this respect is being undertaken by infrastructure fund manager Dutch Infrastructure Fund (DIF) on behalf of the PPP Company, Inspired Spaces.

Contingency plans

“Based on the timeline for tender evaluation, negotiation and appointment of the replacement contractors, DIF has targeted and is working towards having all six buildings operational for the beginning of the coming school year,” said the statement.

Carillion crisis Carillion worker Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Working within this projected timeframe, the department said:

It is considered that the goal of delivering the new building for Loreto Wexford within this timeframe remains realistic; however, any implications arising from the recent appointment of an examiner to Sammon Contracting Ireland Ltd will need to be kept under close review.

However, it acknowledged that contingency planning is being encouraged.

“In parallel to DIF’s work in putting in place arrangements to complete the construction and certification of the buildings, the Department continues to engage with the relevant school authorities in relation to contingency plans,” said a department spokesperson.

These plans would mitigate against any issues arising from delays in the delivery of the new school buildings and represent a prudent approach in the circumstances. The specific contingency arrangements will depend on the enrolment projections for the coming school year and additional accommodation options available for each school.

However, the department concluded by stating that there is a “clear focus” remains on ensuring the delivery of the new school buildings as “quickly as possible so that contingency measures do not have to be utilised”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Body of 26-year-old Mayo man recovered in Canada
45,972  6
2
'No excuse for taking law into own hands': Two wanted men taken to hospital after assault
38,530  0
3
'She was frantic, her boyfriend had assaulted her and was going to make her do sex work'
35,505  19
Fora
1
Up to one-third of firms haven't been paying their Dublin Town bills on time
167  0
2
What Airbnb can teach businesses about the power of strong storytelling
102  0
3
'There's always going to be sugar, that's the reality': How Irish firms are prepping for the sugar tax
11  0
The42
1
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
39,619  45
2
'Losing my Dad, who was such a big influence, was tough and mentally I wasn't the same person'
35,516  4
3
Ruthless Celtic wrap up seventh straight title in style by hammering Old Firm rivals Rangers
33,121  91
DailyEdge
1
20 of the weirdest reviews Irish people have left on Just Eat
8,022  3
2
RuPaul's Drag Race star Sharon Needles gave a shout-out to the repeal movement during her Dublin gig
6,000  1
3
Piers Morgan spoke to Harvey Weinstein and learned that he is expecting to be 'forgiven' by Hollywood
5,471  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating man missing since Wednesday
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
DUBLIN
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
'It helped me exorcise my anger': The recession inspired this zombie film set in Dublin
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
CANCER
Simon Harris says he doesn't know how many women died after cervical screening issues
Simon Harris says he doesn't know how many women died after cervical screening issues
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening
ABORTION
Savita Halappanavar: Her tragic death and how she became part of Ireland's abortion debate
Savita Halappanavar: Her tragic death and how she became part of Ireland's abortion debate
Dublin City Council directs 'The Question of the Eighth' event be cancelled at literature festival
Explainer: Here's what the proposed legislation says about abortion up to six months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie