Woman injured after man hijacks car at St James's Hospital

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a carjacking incident that occurred at St James’s Hospital in Dublin yesterday evening.

A man approached a woman and her five-year-old son on the grounds of the hospital at about 6.25pm yesterday

He demanded the keys of her car and a struggle ensued. The woman was knocked to the ground, suffering minor injuries to her hand and knee. The child was unharmed.

The suspect drove off in the woman’s car, colliding with another car and then crashing into a security barrier. The car was later found burnt out on Bonham Street, Dublin 8.

A few minutes before the incident, another female was approached in the underground car park of the hospital. A male suspect demanded the keys of her car but he was unable to start the vehicle and left the scene.

Gardaí from Kilmainham Station are investigating the incidents.