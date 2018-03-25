  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont arrested at German-Danish border

He was crossing the Danish border by car when he was detained by German police.

By AFP Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 12:24 PM
10 minutes ago 559 Views 3 Comments
Puigdemont speaks to journalists following a meeting at the offices of the European Free Alliance in Brussels in January.
Image: Bloomberg via Getty Images
Puigdemont speaks to journalists following a meeting at the offices of the European Free Alliance in Brussels in January.
Image: Bloomberg via Getty Images

GERMAN POLICE HAVE arrested Catalonia’s former president Carles Puigdemont as he crossed over by car from Denmark.

Puigdemont “was arrested today at 11.19am by the Autobahn police force of Schleswig-Holstein,” a German police spokesman told AFP, adding that the detention was based on a European warrant.

His party spokeswoman also separately confirmed that he was detained on arrival from Denmark.

