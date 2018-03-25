Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont arrested at German-Danish border

GERMAN POLICE HAVE arrested Catalonia’s former president Carles Puigdemont as he crossed over by car from Denmark.
Puigdemont “was arrested today at 11.19am by the Autobahn police force of Schleswig-Holstein,” a German police spokesman told AFP, adding that the detention was based on a European warrant.
His party spokeswoman also separately confirmed that he was detained on arrival from Denmark.
