Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont arrested at German-Danish border

Puigdemont speaks to journalists following a meeting at the offices of the European Free Alliance in Brussels in January.

GERMAN POLICE HAVE arrested Catalonia’s former president Carles Puigdemont as he crossed over by car from Denmark.

Puigdemont “was arrested today at 11.19am by the Autobahn police force of Schleswig-Holstein,” a German police spokesman told AFP, adding that the detention was based on a European warrant.

His party spokeswoman also separately confirmed that he was detained on arrival from Denmark.

