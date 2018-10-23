Irish woman pleads guilty to killing fiancée David Walsh in Sydney

Cathrina Cahill seen leaving the Supreme Court in Sydney yesterday

AN IRISH WOMAN was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder when she fatally stabbed her fiancée in Sydney, a judge has been told.

Cathrina Cahill (27) was due appear before NSW Supreme Court facing a murder trial today.

However, Australia Associated Press (AAP) reports that the charge was downgraded and she pleaded to manslaughter on the basis of substantial impairment by abnormality of the mind.

ABC Australia has reported that doctors’ reports tendered to the court indicate that she may have been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of the incident.

Cahill admitted to unlawfully killing David Walsh – who was from Wexford – between 17 and 18 February 2017 in Padstow.

David Walsh, who was a father of three young girls, was stabbed to death at his home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a house on Watson Road in Padstow, south-west of Sydney.

According to AAP, Cahill’s barrister James Trevallion said the abnormality of the mind was caused by Walsh’s conduct towards her, stating that the judge needed to be aware of the “extent of the provocation and controlling behaviour” by him.

The crown prosecutor told the court, ABC Australia reports, that she would need time to allow Walsh’s brothers and three children, who are in Ireland, to provide victim impact statements to the court.

Speaking outside the court, Trevallion said Cahill was “doing ok”.

The sentencing hearing is due to start on 1 November.

