This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 28 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach and Health Minister asked to explain why Cervical Check cases still ending up in court

Opposition parties are accusing the Taoiseach and Health Minister of lying.

By Cliodhna Russell Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 12:05 PM
28 minutes ago 1,615 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4152877

THE TAOISEACH AND Minister for Health are coming under pressure to explain why women affected by the Cervical Check scandal are still ending up in court.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said, “On 14 April, Minister Harris during a press conference promised that no woman affected by the scandal would have to go to court.

“The Taoiseach also made this promise while being interviewed on the Six One news and also during a debate on the matter in the Dáil.”

Meanwhile, Labour Health spokesperson Alan Kelly said the Taoiseach “needs to come out of hiding” and address why women affected by the Cervical Check scandal are still ending up in court.

It comes after terminally ill Ruth Morrissey brought her alleged misdiagnosis case to the High Court this week. In a statement Morrissey described mediation attempts last week as a ‘sham’.

Kelly said, “What happened to Ruth Morrissey this week was a disgrace heaped upon a national disgrace.

“The Taoiseach promised wholeheartedly in May that the state would take over the cases of all the women affected and take over the labs component of those cases if necessary in order to avoid these women having to enduring the spectre of having to appear in court and go through publicly their own private health details.

“This has not happened. Instead Ruth Morrissey had to face a defence team of 17 lawyers earlier this week. A disgrace.”

The Minister for Health says he doesn’t want to see any case end up in court and that mediation is offered in each case.

In relation to Morrissey’s case the State Claims Agency (SCA) said, “An attempt earlier this week to resolve this case through mediation was unsuccessful. The SCA seeks to resolve claims through mediation wherever possible.”

However in a statement Ruth and Paul Morrissey said they believe that the State “showed no interest whatsoever in resolving their case by mediation prior to the media focus on their ordeal in court this week”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Rainfall warnings in place for most of the country as heavy downpours expected tonight
65,897  81
2
It turns out Enda Kenny was with Harry and Meghan yesterday as he supports a charity the prince founded
44,894  66
3
A new €2.5 million coastal cycling route in north Dublin has been given the green light
44,636  74
Fora
1
After announcing its closure, food-waste startup Obeo will 'customer fund' for its survival
1,154  0
2
A civil servant sacked on his 65th birthday has lost an unfair dismissal claim
1,142  0
3
Despite council concerns, hospitality mogul Paddy McKillen is scaling up a Dublin hotel plan
478  0
The42
1
Katie Taylor weighs in ripped and ready to defend world titles in London
53,034  16
2
After intense headaches and feeling just plain 'crap', Jared Payne has moved to a new chapter
44,792  20
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
31,185  14
DailyEdge
1
Help, I am allergic to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' social media banter
12,390  2
2
Joseph Fiennes refused to film a scene in The Handmaid's Tale, so it was scrapped
9,850  3
3
Hairy Baby have released a bunch of Irish parody rock n' roll t-shirts and they're deadly
5,390  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused €50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAí
Watchdog still in talks with gardaÃ­ over members' compliance with ethics laws
Watchdog still in talks with gardaí over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
DUBLIN
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls
We go again! Dublin and Mayo unveil sides for repeat of 2017 All-Ireland final as championship heats up

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie