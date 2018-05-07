  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 7 May, 2018
Only one quarter of CervicalCheck helpline calls have been returned

The HSE has returned 1,962 calls to over 7,500 people.

By Paul Hosford Monday 7 May 2018, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,877 Views 15 Comments
THE HSE’S CERVICALCHECK helpline has received over 10,800 phone calls, but only one quarter of people who requested a call back have received one.

The figures were released last night by the HSE’s Serious Incident Management Team (SIMT) in its third daily report on the CervicalCheck scandal.

The HSE has returned 1,962 calls to over 7,500 people who had requested a call back.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s News at One, Health Service Executive National Director Damien McCallion who now runs CervicalCheck, apologised for the delays in callbacks.

“We are certainly sorry that it has taken so long to get back to the women who have contacted us.”

He said that calls from women who had previously received a diagnosis of cancer were being given priority. He said there was a logjam, but that this has been addressed.

“You’ll appreciate that if someone is ringing and has a cancer history, we have to have a healthcare professional on hand to address their query.

“Our main priority is those women who have a history.”

He added that around 500 calls have been dealt with over the last few days, but said that he could not put a date on when the full volume of queries would be addressed.

Background

The CervicalCheck scandal came into the public eye last week when Vicky Phelan, whose cervical cancer is now terminal, settled a High Court action against a US laboratory for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

Over the past 14 days, more information has continued to emerge about the controversy whereby women were told that they had normal smear test results in error. While not a test for cancer, a smear test that results in an abnormal reading can warrant further investigations to test for the presence of cancer.

It has since emerged that more than 1,500 women who developed cervical cancer did not have their cases reviewed by CervicalCheck.

The helpline is open from 9am-6pm and can be reached on 1800 45 45 55

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

