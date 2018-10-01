Charles Aznavour, 'France's Frank Sinatra', dies aged 94

Charles Aznavour arriving at the La Promesse film premiere at Publicis Cinema in Paris on 21 November 2017. Source: Berzane Nasser/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

THE FRENCH-ARMENIAN musician Charles Aznavour has died at the age of 94, his spokeswoman confirmed.

The singer and songwriter, who had returned from a concert tour of Japan last month, died in his home in Alpilles in southeastern France.

He had to cancel several concerts last year after breaking his arm in a fall.

Sometimes described as France’s Frank Sinatra, his career spanned over 80 years. His most famous songs include She and Dance in the Old Fashioned Way.

He sold over 180 million records and was named Entertainer of the Century by CNN in 1998.

Tributes have been paid to the star online:

Source: Katy Lee/Twitter

Source: David Chazan/Twitter

Contains reporting from © AFP 2018

