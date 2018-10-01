This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Charles Aznavour, 'France's Frank Sinatra', dies aged 94

His most famous songs include She and Dance in the Old Fashioned Way.

By Órla Ryan Monday 1 Oct 2018, 1:19 PM
2 hours ago 4,806 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4262722

charles Charles Aznavour arriving at the La Promesse film premiere at Publicis Cinema in Paris on 21 November 2017. Source: Berzane Nasser/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

THE FRENCH-ARMENIAN musician Charles Aznavour has died at the age of 94, his spokeswoman confirmed.

The singer and songwriter, who had returned from a concert tour of Japan last month, died in his home in Alpilles in southeastern France.

He had to cancel several concerts last year after breaking his arm in a fall.

Sometimes described as France’s Frank Sinatra, his career spanned over 80 years. His most famous songs include She and Dance in the Old Fashioned Way.

He sold over 180 million records and was named Entertainer of the Century by CNN in 1998.

Tributes have been paid to the star online:

katy Source: Katy Lee/Twitter

DAVID Source: David Chazan/Twitter

Contains reporting from © AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bodies of three men recovered from sunken vessel in Kerry
    40,061  14
    2
    		Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    39,398  14
    3
    		Sinn Féin proposes €400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike
    36,820  147
    Fora
    1
    		‘Anywhere but here to be honest’: Why Eddie Rocket's is pushing outside of Ireland
    2,214  0
    2
    		Dublin medtech startup Ostoform has raised €1.1m to bring its product to market
    187  0
    3
    		Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    107  0
    The42
    1
    		Europe overcome USA by seven-point margin to regain the Ryder Cup
    57,337  65
    2
    		'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    50,777  12
    3
    		Three in-a-row chasing St Vincent's power into semis with 12-point win over Castleknock
    20,432  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pick a nail colour and we'll give you a new Netflix series to get stuck into
    4,797  0
    2
    		Save or splurge: 7 satchels perfectly suited to your Autumn/Winter wardrobe
    3,834  1
    3
    		Gwyneth Paltrow shows off wedding ring after consciously coupling on Saturday... it's The Dredge
    3,659  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    GARDAí
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    DUBLIN
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    HOUSING
    Sinn FÃ©in proposes â¬400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike
    Sinn Féin proposes €400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike
    CSO statisticians moving to housing department after confusion over homeless and housing figures
    New Airbnb rules will return housing units back to long-term rentals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie