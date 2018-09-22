This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Musician Chas Hodges dies after cancer battle

The British star, one half of the musical duo Chas and Dave, had oesophageal cancer.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 2:10 PM
1 hour ago 6,280 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4249482
Dave Peacock (left) and Chas Hodges of Chas and Dave pictured in London in 2014.
MUSICIAN CHAS HODGES has died at the age of 74.

The British star, one half of the musical duo Chas and Dave, had been receiving treatment for oesophageal cancer.

A statement released via the duo’s Twitter account today confirmed the news.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges.

“Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning.”

Chas and Dave hit the peak of their fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as Rabbit, Snooker Loopy and Ain’t No Pleasing You.

They were known for performing in a ‘rockney’ style, a mix of humour and rock.

Tributes have been pouring in for the musician, with comedian Rob Beckett describing Hodges as “a legend”. 

