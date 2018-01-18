You may have heard of his famous Library - but just who was Chester Beatty?

ANY DUBLIN TOURIST guidebook will steer you towards a visit to the Chester Beatty Library, tucked away at the south end of Dublin Castle.

It’s been 50 years since the American mining magnate gifted his collection of global cultural artefacts to the Irish State, after his death in 1968.

The library that bears his name is holding a year of events to mark that anniversary.

The American only moved to Ireland in 1950, after building up his collection throughout his career. You can find out more about him in the video.