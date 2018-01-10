  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
These Irish albums are battling it out to be named best of the year

The winner will be named at a live event in Vicar Street on 8 March.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 2:34 PM
9 hours ago
THE NOMINEES FOR the RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist have been named.

The 10 albums battling it out to be named Irish record of the year are:

  • Come On Live Long – In The Still
  • Marlene Enright – Placemats and Second Cuts
  • Fang Club – Fangclub
  • Lankum – Beneath the Earth and Sky
  • James Vincent McMorrow – True Care
  • New Jackson – From Night to Night
  • Otherkin – Ok
  • Fionn Regan – Meeting of the Waters
  • Ships – Precession
  • Talos – Wild Alee

The winning album will be announced at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event at Dublin’s Vicar Street on 8 March.

The awards will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM in a special four-hour extended programme from 7-11pm, and then on RTÉ2 TV as part of a special RTÉ Choice Music Prize programme, around a week later. Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.

This will be the 13th annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize. The winning act will receive €10,000. The prize fund  has been provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).

All of the shortlisted acts will receive a specially commissioned award.

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize’s Irish Song of The Year 2017 will be announced on Wednesday 31 January.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
'Their actions could be detrimental': Paedophile hunters warned not to post suspects' details online
Man arrested in connection with murder of Martin Clancy
Number of flights diverted from Dublin Airport due to fog
Actor Catherine Deneuve under fire for signing open letter denouncing #MeToo movement
