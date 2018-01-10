These Irish albums are battling it out to be named best of the year

THE NOMINEES FOR the RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist have been named.

The 10 albums battling it out to be named Irish record of the year are:

Come On Live Long – In The Still

Marlene Enright – Placemats and Second Cuts

Fang Club – Fangclub

Lankum – Beneath the Earth and Sky

James Vincent McMorrow – True Care

New Jackson – From Night to Night

Otherkin – Ok

Fionn Regan – Meeting of the Waters

Ships – Precession

Talos – Wild Alee

The winning album will be announced at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event at Dublin’s Vicar Street on 8 March.

The awards will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM in a special four-hour extended programme from 7-11pm, and then on RTÉ2 TV as part of a special RTÉ Choice Music Prize programme, around a week later. Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.

This will be the 13th annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize. The winning act will receive €10,000. The prize fund has been provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).

All of the shortlisted acts will receive a specially commissioned award.

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize’s Irish Song of The Year 2017 will be announced on Wednesday 31 January.