Youtube star wins landmark revenge porn case, proposes to girlfriend on court steps

AN AMERICAN YOUTUBE star has won a landmark civil case involving revenge porn at the High Court in London.

26-year-old Chrissy Chambers had taken the case against a British ex-boyfriend who posted clips of the pair having sex to the internet.

Chambers is one half of YouTube channel BriaAndChrissy, with her partner, and now fianceé, Bria Kam.

Having won the case earlier today, Chambers proposed to Kam on the steps of the courthouse, a proposal that was accepted.

“I could not be more elated to announce today that I won my revenge porn case and also asked the most incredible girl to marry me,” she said in an Instagram posting.

That’s right – WE WON AND BRIA AND IA ARE ENGAGED!!!!!

The High Court today heard that Chambers’ ex-boyfriend, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has fully accepted liability for his actions and agreed to pay damages as well as Chambers’ legal costs, the BBC reports.

The videos in question were taken in 2009, and posted to a pornographic site over the following two years.

Chambers has said that she was not aware of the existence of the videos until mid-2013. Having failed to have a criminal case prosecuted, she instead crowdfunded a civil case in the UK.

Revenge porn has been a criminal offence in the UK since 2015 – however charges cannot be brought retrospectively.

“This should serve as a severe warning to those who seek to extort and harm with revenge porn: you cannot do this with impunity, and you will be held accountable for your actions,” Chambers said in a statement following the verdict.