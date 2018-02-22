Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Lady Bird

What we know

It’s the movie we’ve all been waiting for – Greta Gerwig’s editorial debut, about a young girl (played by our own Saoirse Ronan) and her last year in high school in Sacramento. We’ve seen it, and it’s just great.

What the critics say

“… a gloriously funny and wistfully autobiographical coming-of-age comedy.” – The Guardian

“…an absolute sunrise of a movie, the kind of thing that makes your heart leap and gives you hope, brings you as much joy as your best friend’s wedding, and makes people like me write over elaborate opening sentences to praise it.” – GQ

What’s it rated?

I, Tonya

What we know

This takes on the true story of what happened to Tonya Harding, and stars Margot Robbie in her first truly meaty role.

What the critics say

“Taking the form of a mock, mocking documentary, one that disjointedly swings between heehaw comedy and wincing agony, the movie establishes its raised-eyebrow tone with a title card stating it’s “Based on irony-free, wildly contradictory and totally true interviews with Tonya Harding and Jeff Gillooly,” her former husband.” – New York Times

“Robbie’s performance is undoubtedly sympathetic to Harding as she experiences widespread shaming in the aftermath of the Kerrigan attack.” – The Atlantic

What’s it rated?

Finding Your Feet

What we know

Imelda Staunton plays a woman who’s forced to go live with her hippy sister after her marriage collapses. And when she joins a dance class, things start looking up.

What the critics say

“No movie with these excellent actors can be a complete dead loss, of course, but it’s the kind of feelgood film that somehow always manages to set a keynote of feel-bad, feel-sad gentility. ” – The Guardian

“It’s a treat to see the likes of Imrie, Staunton and Spall combine for something a little more frothier, although the tale isn’t without a healthy dose of Mike Leigh-realism.” – Stuff

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

