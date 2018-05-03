Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

I Feel Pretty

What we know

The latest Amy Schumer vehicle is about a young woman who bumps her head and wakes up thinking she’s beautiful – even though she doesn’t fit the ‘typical’ standards of beauty. Whether this is empowering or not is up to you…

What the critics say

“She’s merely a vessel for a life lesson that dispenses its caution with a belated and asterisk-like finger-wag—there’s no danger that the newly uninhibited Renee will let fly with an ugly, incautious, controversial, or disturbing remark from her unfiltered inner depths because, as written, she doesn’t have any.” – New Yorker

“In I Feel Pretty, Ms. Schumer again embraces the part of the lovable not-quite-losers, women who are always trying hard to fit in but who invariably stand out because they’re sometimes falling splat on their faces.” – The New York Times

Lean on Pete

What we know

A young boy works with horses in the middle of nowhere – and starts to form a bond with one called Pete. Based on the novel by Willy Vlautin.

What the critics say

“But director Andrew Haigh’s film never truly feels that unfurled or unencumbered, because it’s not about escape so much as it is about burden — particularly, the burden of caring.” – Vulture

“It’s also a muted, sometimes touching, other times arduous odyssey through impoverished parts of America that rarely show up on film.” – The Atlantic

The Young Karl Marx

What we know

The story of (surprise!) the young Karl Marx and how he hits the road with his wife Jenny and meets Engels along the way.

What the critics say

“If you didn’t know Raoul Peck’s name was on it, The Young Karl Marx would look like a so-so Merchant Ivory film from 1993. It’s dutiful, but it’s also superficial and polite, and it commits the genteel sin of the old biopics: It turns its hero into a plaster saint.” – Variety

“It gives you a real sense of what radical politics was about: talk. There is talk, talk and more talk. It should be dull, but it isn’t. Somehow the spectacle of fiercely angry people talking about ideas becomes absorbing and even gripping.” – The Guardian

