This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 18 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reboot of controversial website Click.ie led by the company's former boss

Ex-staff members have said they are “livid” with the development.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 12:10 AM
22 minutes ago 1,091 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4187039
Image: Click.ie
Image: Click.ie

ONE OF THE former senior management team of Click.ie is behind the reboot of the controversial website.

During the week, TheJournal.ie reported that a firm called Click Group Ireland bought the domain name for €10,500 at auction and the website has been live since 10 August.

The previous iteration of Click.ie, the trading name of Cantec Office Solutions, went into voluntary liquidation in April. It sold electronics such as refurbished iPhones at discounted rates.

Ray Norton, who was involved in running Cantec from 2016, has confirmed to TheJournal.ie that he purchased the domain name.

Click Group Ireland Ltd is a UK-registered company and Norton said he is in the process of setting up an Irish company.

Norton said Cantec’s former director Umar Anwar and former secretary Shane O’Neill are not involved in the new company.

“There is only one director and owner of the new company and that is me,” he told us.

Both Anwar and O’Neill confirmed that they are not connected to the new company.

Norton said he hopes that the company will “grow to become the largest online store in Ireland and the UK, offering a very diverse range of products”.

The new website sells electronic products, household items and clothing.

Norton told us the “main expansion plan” for the website is in the UK, stating: “Given uncertainty around Brexit I felt this prudent.”

Norton has been linked to a number of companies that have since gone into liquidation or been dissolved, including property firm Larionovo.

Hundreds of complaints 
Click.ie made headlines in recent months after a series of complaints from consumers.

Hundreds of customers either did not receive phones ordered on the previous version of Click.ie or experienced problems with the products they bought, with liquidator PJ Lynch & Co confirming that it has received over 300 complaints in recent months.

A spokesperson for the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said, in the months prior to a liquidator being appointed to Cantec on 24 April, there was “a significant increase in the number of contacts received from consumers in relation to the company”.

From 1 January to 24 April, the body received 178 contacts about the company.

“Since this date we have received 13 further contacts. The contacts primarily related to issues with delivery, refunds and faulty products. At the time the CCPC engaged with the liquidator to make them aware of the issues consumers were experiencing,” the spokesperson said.

Cantec went into examinership in early 2017. However, this proved futile and the company went into liquidation in April 2018. It had eight stores and a number of franchises nationwide when the company was wound up.

Related Read

16.08.18 Hundreds of customers still in dark as Click.ie is up and running again

It’s understood that the firm owes creditors in the region of €1 million. Several employees are still owed wages and redundancy packages.

‘Livid’ 

A number of former employees have expressed anger that the website is back online while they and customers are out of pocket.

Sarah*, who worked in one of Click’s stores, said she’s “livid” that the site is back online when so many employees and customers are owed money.

Michael*, a former employee from a different shop, also said he is angry about the development. “Where did the money come from (to buy the domain)?,” he asked.

Both Sarah and Michael said payment of their wages was regularly late in the final months of the company. Sarah said she wasn’t paid at all from February to April, while Michael said he is owed six weeks’ wages.

When asked about this, Norton said he didn’t want to comment about Cantec as it is in liquidation. At the time of publication, Anwar had not replied to a request for comment in relation to this.

O’Neill said he left the company in February so “[doesn't] know what happened in the final months”, adding: “I regret ever getting involved.”

*Names have been changed to provide anonymity 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dozens of 'non-existent' emails between former Minister for Justice and PR firm discovered
    53,653  75
    2
    		High Court challenge launched to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    35,095  30
    3
    		Arlene Foster turns down invite to see Pope Francis, cites holiday plans
    22,468  92
    Fora
    1
    		A 'struggling' wing of Dundrum centre will be turned into a new food and drinks quarter
    4,357  0
    2
    		Norwegian Air's Dublin wing more than doubled its losses the year it launched Irish flights
    1,031  0
    3
    		'A car crash nearly ended our business on day one. I was worried we'd be a laughing stock of Galway'
    301  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,385  3
    2
    		Premier League referee quits aged 32 due to 'change in his personal circumstances'
    17,070  10
    3
    		Champions Leinster to open European defence against Wasps, Munster begin with trip to Exeter
    15,751  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kris Jenner had her say on Tammy Hembrow, the model who was hospitalised after Kylie's 21st
    13,901  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,280  0
    3
    		8 true crime podcasts you should sink your teeth into that aren't Serial
    3,134  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    DRUGS
    Man (20s) charged after being found with â¬45k worth of suspected cocaine
    Man (20s) charged after being found with €45k worth of suspected cocaine
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man arrested after 46 people overdose at park in Connecticut
    COURT
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    HOUSING
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    Dublin rental prices now €500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'
    HAP: Landlords are just turning around and saying, 'Someone else is after coming in with cash'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie