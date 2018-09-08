This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

You won't get that extra hour in bed anymore as it looks like the end for daylight savings time

It will take nearly three years because of the various channels the legislation needs to pass through.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 12:42 PM
37 minutes ago 8,726 Views 40 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4225815
Image: Shutterstock/Ilya.K
Image: Shutterstock/Ilya.K

THE EU COMMISSION has recommended the abolition of daylight savings and it could come into force as soon as 2021.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said she welcomed the news and said that the practice was a “relic of a bygone era”. 

The Commission will be proposing that when we move the clocks forward on the last Sunday in March 2021 we won’t be moving the clocks forward or backwards anymore after that.

It will take nearly three years because of the various channels the legislation needs to pass through. 

First it will go through the European Parliament – then it will be sent to each individual member state to vote on.

Clune said: “Having brighter evenings in winter would lead to improved outcomes for road safety as the roads are statistically more dangerous from the hours of 4-7pm. There are obvious economic benefits such as reduced energy consumption because of less need for artificial light in the evenings with a consequent reduction in CO2 emissions. Brighter evenings in winter would have a positive benefit for public health.”

Summertime arrangements in the EU require that the clocks are changed twice per year in order to cater for the changing patterns of daylight and to take advantage of the available daylight in a given period.

 The majority of the EU Member States have a long tradition of summertime arrangements, most of which date back as far as the First and Second World Wars or to the oil crisis in the 1970s.

At the time, summertime arrangements were mainly designed to save energy. However, there have also been other motivations, such as road safety, increasing leisure opportunities stemming from longer daylight during evenings or simply to align national practices to those of neighbours or main trading partners.

Finland has asked that the time switch be abandoned and Lithuania has called for a review of the current system in order to take into account regional and geographical differences.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Live traps set for 'puma' rumoured to be roaming around Cork
    61,238  39
    2
    		Rapper Mac Miller dies aged 26
    56,165  49
    3
    		Early bird tickets for next year's Electric Picnic sell out
    38,662  75
    Fora
    1
    		'You'll find rumours spread during bad times. I've heard people say my business is in receivership'
    513  0
    2
    		Galway medical device maker Novate Medical has been sold for up to $150m
    261  0
    3
    		A $1 million legal battle has dragged Dublin's 3D4Medical further into the red
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		2016 Olympic champion cyclist left paralysed after crash during training
    54,816  15
    2
    		Costly first half leaves Munster licking their wounds at Scotstoun
    33,477  44
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    26,526  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Mac Miller's death has exposed our own deeply misogynistic tendencies
    6,496  1
    2
    		The definitive ranking of each One Direction member's first X Factor audition
    6,005  0
    3
    		Sarah Silverman told Jimmy Kimmel she can't imagine him as a 'sexual being'
    4,242  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    State Pathologist Marie Cassidy to retire
    State Pathologist Marie Cassidy to retire
    Bank card details of 380,000 British Airways customers hacked
    Man and woman arrested over €1.7 million heroin seizure in Dublin
    CORK
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I canât do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final
    HOUSING
    Activists occupying vacant house in Dublin to take over another property in the city later today
    Activists occupying vacant house in Dublin to take over another property in the city later today
    Waterford activists stage 24-hour occupation of vacant property in city
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach says Trump visit will cost 'several million euro'
    Taoiseach says Trump visit will cost 'several million euro'
    Supreme Court decides not to hear challenge to 8th referendum vote, paving way for abortion legislation
    Trump likely to stop off in Ireland on his way home from Paris, says Coveney

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie