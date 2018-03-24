Set that alarm a bit earlier - the clocks go forward TONIGHT

AFTER SOME MISERABLE, snowy weather over the past month or so, we think itâ€™s fair to say most of us are looking forward to a grand stretch in the evenings now for the next while.

And weâ€™ll get just that from tomorrow onwards, with clocks set to go forward this evening.

Hereâ€™s what you need to know:

Daylight Saving Time STARTS at 1am when clocks should go forward to 2am.

Sunrise and sunset will be an HOUR LATER from tomorrow.

For those of you already looking forward to getting that extra hour in bed back, Daylight Savings ends on Sunday 28 October.

We can enjoy the long (hopefully sunny) evenings for the next while yet, though.