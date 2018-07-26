This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 26 July, 2018
Man (78) dies from injuries sustained in crash outside Dublin church where funeral was taking place

Several people were injured during the incident outside the Immaculate Conception Church last month.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 7,968 Views 3 Comments
Emergency services at the scene outside the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin, Dublin last month
Image: RollingNews.ie
Emergency services at the scene outside the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin, Dublin last month
Emergency services at the scene outside the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin, Dublin last month
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN WHO was critically injured after a car crashed outside a west Dublin church where a funeral was taking place has died in hospital.

Several people were injured after a driver struck multiple pedestrians when he lost control of his car outside the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin on 25 June.

It is understood the driver was a priest involved in the funeral, who GardaÃ­ say fell ill prior to the incident.

In a statement this afternoon, GardaÃ­ confirmed that a 78 year-old man hurt in the crash died in Tallaght Hospital on Tuesday.

A post-mortem was expected to take place yesterday, although it is not yet known if this has been carried out.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

