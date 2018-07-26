Man (78) dies from injuries sustained in crash outside Dublin church where funeral was taking place

Emergency services at the scene outside the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin, Dublin last month

A MAN WHO was critically injured after a car crashed outside a west Dublin church where a funeral was taking place has died in hospital.

Several people were injured after a driver struck multiple pedestrians when he lost control of his car outside the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin on 25 June.

It is understood the driver was a priest involved in the funeral, who GardaÃ­ say fell ill prior to the incident.

In a statement this afternoon, GardaÃ­ confirmed that a 78 year-old man hurt in the crash died in Tallaght Hospital on Tuesday.

A post-mortem was expected to take place yesterday, although it is not yet known if this has been carried out.