Man (78) dies from injuries sustained in crash outside Dublin church where funeral was taking place

A MAN WHO was critically injured after a car crashed outside a west Dublin church where a funeral was taking place has died in hospital.
Several people were injured after a driver struck multiple pedestrians when he lost control of his car outside the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin on 25 June.
It is understood the driver was a priest involved in the funeral, who GardaÃ say fell ill prior to the incident.
In a statement this afternoon, GardaÃ confirmed that a 78 year-old man hurt in the crash died in Tallaght Hospital on Tuesday.
A post-mortem was expected to take place yesterday, although it is not yet known if this has been carried out.
