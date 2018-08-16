Teen arrested after being found with €50,000 worth of cocaine on him

A TEENAGER WAS arrested this morning after a €140,000 drugs bust in Clondalkin.

The 18-year-old was arrested when gardaí carried out an operation in west Dublin.

As part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in west Dublin, members of the Ronanstown Drugs Unit carried out an operation at Collinstown Park in Clondalkin.

During the operation, a 18-year-old man was searched and found in possession of cocaine with an estimated street value in excess of €50,000. The man was arrested and is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

During a follow-up operation gardaí searched a house in the Ronanstown area and seized MDMA with an estimated value thought to be in excess of €90,000.

The investigation is ongoing, but the operation is not linked to the seizure of firearms and cocaine