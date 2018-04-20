Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest

THE COAST GUARD airlifted a man off the top of Blarney Castle after he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier today.

The ambulance service called the Coast Guard for assistance after the man collapsed on top of the popular tourist attraction.

“We got a call from the ambulance saying that a man had suffered a cardiac arrest but they couldn’t get the stretcher up to reach him,” a spokesman for the Coast Guard told TheJournal.ie.

The Rescue 115 helicopter reached the scene in a matter of minutes and winched the man, who is believed to be a tourist, from the ramparts of the famous Cork castle.

Blarney Castle staff and community first responders attended to the man before the helicopter’s arrival.

Crosshaven Coast Guard also attended the scene and assisted with the operation.

The man was successfully transported to the ground and then transferred to Cork University Hospital by ambulance. There are no details on his condition.