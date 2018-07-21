This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 21 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch nationals appear in UK court charged with massive cocaine seizure

Officers discovered bales of cocaine wrapped in plastic bagging.

By AFP Saturday 21 Jul 2018, 4:18 PM
3 hours ago 6,844 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4140492
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A PAIR OF Dutch nationals appeared in a British court today after authorities seized one of their largest-ever hauls of cocaine, aboard a yacht off the south-west coast.

Maarten Peter Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, appeared via video-link at Bristol Magistrates’ Court in south-west England charged with drug importation offences.

Pieterse did not enter a plea, while Schoemaker pleaded not guilty.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear next in court on 20 August.

The duo were arrested on Thursday after the Netherlands-registered boat that they were travelling on was intercepted by a Border Force cutter 193 kilometres off the far southwestern county of Cornwall.

Officers discovered bales of cocaine wrapped in plastic bagging in a compartment beneath the decking area at the rear of the vessel, the SY Marcia, Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said in a statement.

Its National Maritime Intelligence Centre aided the operation alongside a European analysis and operations centre for narcotics in Lisbon and law enforcement partners in Portugal, France and the Netherlands.

“This is a huge haul of class A drugs, one of the largest seizures of class A ever in the UK, and with a potential street value likely to be in the hundreds of millions,” said Andy Quinn, NCA regional head of investigations.

“The criminal trade in drugs is driven by financial gain, and the loss of the profit that would have been made from this seizure it will be a major hit to the international criminal networks involved,” he added.

The largest seizure of top category drugs in recent times in Britain remains the April 2015 capture of around 3.2 tonnes of cocaine, which was recovered from the tug boat Hamal, sailing off the coast of Scotland.

Turkish sailors Mumin Sahin and Emin Ozmen were later jailed for at least 20 years following a trial in the case.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman injured after several cars involved in crash in Dublin shopping centre car park
70,682  38
2
Mother run over by her own vehicle pleads for help catching men who fled with her baby daughter
58,425  19
3
Here are the most expensive places to buy a home in Ireland by Eircode
57,140  31
Fora
1
Taking 'the fecky stuff' out of food: How Camile's Brody Sweeney plans to conquer London
234  0
2
Flexible working doesn't mean overhauling a business - here's some simple tips to make it work
86  0
3
'It's an initial splash': The head of Ireland's new tourism brand defends its debut ad
49  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Donegal v Roscommon, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
32,812  8
2
'He shone like a beacon through all the gloom': Maradona, Clough and the makings of Roy Keane
29,011  29
3
Ireland women's 7s dump out England to book World Cup quarter-final with Black Ferns
27,764  21
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's half-sister confirmed that she's heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house
23,811  2
2
Love Island viewers turn on Charlotte Crosby for 'playing the victim' over Dr Alex remarks
12,913  1
3
Khloe Kardashian says she doesn't know the 'family friend' who spilled the tea on her relationship
8,793  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man who committed â¬100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Man who committed €100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Former Defence Forces member jailed for 18 years for 'horrendous' sexual abuse of daughter
Man pleads guilty to murder after being arrested in Spain following failure to show up for trial
DUBLIN
Five-goal Dublin open TG4 All-Ireland championship title defence in style
Five-goal Dublin open TG4 All-Ireland championship title defence in style
Couple who used stolen credit card details to buy hotel stay and sex toys ordered to leave jurisdiction
Plans for new 12,000-seater St Pat's stadium to be dropped in favour of housing development
CORK
Pressure mounts on GAA after Liam Miller tribute match sells out within minutes
Pressure mounts on GAA after Liam Miller tribute match sells out within minutes
Cork man jailed for murder of mother of his son
'He was coming back off a really difficult winter' - Limerick boss praises recovery of Casey

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie