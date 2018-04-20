  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Product warning: 'Buenas' brand grated coconut recalled after salmonella detected

The product could cause illness if consumed raw.

By Sinead Baker Friday 20 Apr 2018, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,782 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3968701
Image: FSAI
Image: FSAI

A BATCH OF grated coconut by food brand Buenas has been recalled in Ireland due to the detection of salmonella.

The Food Standards Authority of Ireland has announced that UK importer Manning Impex Ltd has recalled the batch, which could cause illness if consumed raw.

The product originates from the Philippines and is sold in a 454g pack.

A notice will be displayed in shops that sold the implicated product, advising customers not to consume that batch.

Salmonella is a bacteria that causes salmonellosis, an infection that can be severe and result in hospitalisation and sometimes death. It is usually caused by contaminated meat, eggs, or milk.

The product was also recalled elsewhere, including Canada, the UK and the US state of California.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Baker
sinead.baker@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man receives €26,692 mobile bill from Three after returning home from holiday
114,494  117
2
British transport company Go-Ahead signs contract to run 24 Dublin Bus routes
39,510  107
3
Horse dies at Cheltenham as UK temperatures soar to record levels
31,827  28
Fora
1
A large 450-home estate on the Kildare-Dublin border has been given the green light
500  0
2
Formula 1 has taken a stake in a small Irish fantasy sports firm
276  0
3
Shannon Airport was the only major Irish hub to see a dip in passengers last year
82  0
The42
1
Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season
28,539  93
2
'When it comes to rape, I think we're still obsessed with women'
27,850  0
3
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
25,711  22
DailyEdge
1
12 insanely cute Summer dresses under €50 to wear now that the sun is here
17,777  0
2
Watch this 10 minute film that RTÉ can't broadcast until after the Referendum
10,191  0
3
Kylie Jenner called one of her new eyeshadows 'Gluten Free' and got a roasting for it, naturally
8,897  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
CORK
Cork city's car ban 'grand experiment' could end after just three weeks
Cork city's car ban 'grand experiment' could end after just three weeks
Student accommodation plan for Cork 'overlooks the city's architectural, cultural and social history'
Appeal for witnesses after woman in her 90s dies following Cork crash
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
HOUSING
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector
'They have not grasped the problem': Warnings government is not doing enough to stop evictions

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie