This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First American football player to kneel for the national anthem chosen for new Nike campaign

Colin Kaepernick was among a number of NFL players attempting to draw attention to racial injustice in America.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 7:08 AM
1 hour ago 12,957 Views 57 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4217429

FORMER AMERICAN FOOTBALL player, and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick has been chosen as the face of a new Nike advertising campaign to mark the 30th anniversary of the company’s iconic “Just Do It” slogan, it was confirmed yesterday.

Kaepernick – who triggered a political firestorm after kneeling during the US national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice – has not played in the NFL since early last year.

The 30-year-old is suing the NFL, claiming he has been frozen out of the league by team owners because of his activism.

The new Nike adverts, which were unveiled just days before the kick-off of the 2018 NFL season on Thursday, show a portrait of Kaepernick with the slogan: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Kaepernick posted the advert on his Twitter account followed by #JustDoIt.

ESPN reported that Nike had kept Kaepernick, who signed a sponsorship deal with the company in 2011, on its payroll throughout the controversy of the past two years.

“We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” said Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America.

The advert comes just days after Kaepernick was cheered by spectators when he appeared alongside fellow player and activist Eric Reid at the US Open tennis tournament to watch Serena Williams on Friday.

Kaepernick Nike Football Kaepernick kneeling during the anthem in September 2016 Source: Ted S. Warren/PA Images

Kaepernick’s protests have become a bitterly divisive issue amongst NFL fans after President Donald Trump reignited the controversy during a campaign rally in September last year.

Trump described players like Kaepernick who knelt for the anthem as “sons of bitches” who should be fired.

The US leader has repeated those criticisms frequently over the past year, even suggesting at one stage that protesting players “shouldn’t be in the country”.

#JustBurnIt

In June, Trump cancelled the visit of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the White House after several players indicated they would not attend.

Analysts have predicted Trump is likely to step up his rhetoric against protesting players in an attempt to rally supporters ahead of November’s mid-term elections.

Critics of Kaepernick, who have framed his protest as unpatriotic and disrespectful to the US military, took to Twitter yesterday to hit out at the Nike deal.

Some fans vowed to burn Nike goods, with the hashtag “JustBurnIt” trending alongside #BoycottNike.

One video showed a pair of Nike runners in flames after apparently being burned in protest.

Country music singer John Rich posted a photo of a pair of slashed Nike sports socks.

“Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks,” Rich wrote on Twitter. “Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions.”

However others offered their support to the ostracised quarterback.

“Colin Kaepernick drew our collective attention to the problem of continued racial injustice in America,” former CIA director John Brennan wrote on Twitter.

“He did so not to disrespect our flag but to give meaning to the words of the preamble of our Constitution—’in order to form a more perfect union.’ Well done, Colin, well done.”

Nike’s sponsorship deal ensures the issue of the national anthem and player protests will re-emerge during the coming season, increasing pressure on the NFL to broker a solution.

NFL owners in May approved a new policy which made it mandatory for all players on the field to stand during the pre-match ritual of the US national anthem.

Players would be given the option of remaining in the locker room during renditions of The Star-Spangled Banner but would be fined if they did not stand while on the field.

However the new policy was shelved in July as the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to reopen dialogue to reach agreement on a new approach.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Volunteers have restored Bray Head's huge WWII 'Eire' sign
    58,556  56
    2
    		Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    55,594  154
    3
    		Thousands of tents left behind at Electric Picnic campsite cleared by bulldozers
    51,874  79
    Fora
    1
    		Premier Inn is opening its first Dublin city-centre hotel in this long-vacant George's Street building
    1,738  0
    2
    		'An unwanted end' – Murphy & Gunn is closing in Milltown after 50 years selling BMWs
    1,414  0
    3
    		What we know about Pat McDonagh's Clare forecourt and its fake-letter planning controversy
    776  0
    The42
    1
    		Martin O'Neill confirms Harry Arter to take break from international football
    35,338  61
    2
    		'Ed Woodward won 2-0': Mourinho dedicates win to United executive after plane protest
    34,326  12
    3
    		O'Neill defends McClean after controversial Rice tweet
    29,982  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Roxanne Pallett to give her first interview today since leaving Celebrity Big Brother
    12,478  7
    2
    		Rachel Allen issues statement on her son's arrest following €30,000 drug seizure
    11,835  5
    3
    		Hailey Baldwin breaks her silence on engagement to Justin Bieber...it's The Dredge
    11,255  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tullamore
    Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tullamore
    Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teen
    Tribunal fallout, resources, rock-bottom morale - The challenges facing the new Garda Commissioner
    DUBLIN
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    DCC's deal for new clamping contractors includes â¬150 fine every time a driver successfully appeals
    DCC's deal for new clamping contractors includes €150 fine every time a driver successfully appeals
    Here's where you can welcome the Dublin winners home
    'D4 is now D30': Signs put up around Dublin to 'promote benefits' of 30km speed limit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie