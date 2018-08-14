This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 14 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Dozens dead' after large section of motorway bridge collapses in Italy

The incident happened near the port city of Genova in the northwest of the country.

By AFP Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 12:39 PM
1 hour ago 27,314 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4179950

Updated 1 hour ago

A SECTION OF the Ponte Morandi bridge has collapsed in Genoa, Italy with rescuers now telling media they have found “victims” in the rubble.

The incident happened on the A10 motorway on Tuesday and firefighters say they believe cars may have fallen into the gap left by the collapse.

The head of the Genoa branch of emergency response Francesco Bermano told a number of Italian media outlets that dozens have died.

At least four others have been seriously injured and were taken to hospital, according to Bermano’s secretary.

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Twitter that he is monitoring the situation but believes it to be an “immense tragedy”.

Television images show the viaduct in the mist with tens of metres missing.

Emergency services are at the scene, and have brought search dogs with them.

The bridge was designed in the mid-1960s and has reinforced concrete piers that reach in some cases up to 210 metres in height.

The area where the bridge collapsed is in Sampierdarena, an industrial area that is highly populated.

The Italian fire service said that the viaduct, located in an industrial area in the west of the city, collapsed at around 12pm (10am GMT).

A fire service spokesperson told AFP that the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100 metres below and that “cars and trucks” had fallen with the rubble.

Genoa is located between the sea and the mountains of northwestern Italy. Its rugged terrain means that motorways that run through the city and the surrounding area are characterised by long viaducts and tunnels.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Westminster car crash: Man arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences
    63,768  70
    2
    		Family which spent night in garda station offered 'evening only' accommodation
    50,157  17
    3
    		House of Fraser says it won't accept existing gift vouchers in Dundrum store
    49,219  47
    Fora
    1
    		Waterford Airport needs a 'minimum' €12m to build a bigger runway to secure its future
    593  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you check work emails while on holiday?
    276  0
    3
    		Dunnes Stores is turning a long-vacant, former Blackrock pub into a new store
    178  0
    The42
    1
    		'I left my friends’ Whatsapp group the week before the 2013 final thinking, 'I can’t have any distractions''
    46,457  11
    2
    		Former women's boxing champion claims she used PEDs for about 20 of her professional fights
    35,986  17
    3
    		'It was totally his decision, I didn't need to convince Joey to join Munster'
    25,536  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The cast of Back to the Future reunited for a photo and Doc Brown might actually be a time traveler
    6,596  4
    2
    		Twitter is celebrating International Left-Handers Day by reminding the public of their struggles
    6,104  0
    3
    		Lena Dunham shared a list of baby names she created with her ex, Jack Antonoff
    4,260  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
    Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre
    DUBLIN
    Family of five rescued after yacht runs aground in Skerries
    Family of five rescued after yacht runs aground in Skerries
    Poll: Do you welcome new hotels being built in Dublin?
    A former landmark pub in Blackrock is set to become a Dunnes Stores
    LOUTH
    Death of woman in Drogheda not being treated as suspicious, say gardaÃ­
    Death of woman in Drogheda not being treated as suspicious, say gardaí
    Three men and a woman arrested in Drogheda after seizure of handgun
    Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Drogheda

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie