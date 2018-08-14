'Dozens dead' after large section of motorway bridge collapses in Italy

A SECTION OF the Ponte Morandi bridge has collapsed in Genoa, Italy with rescuers now telling media they have found “victims” in the rubble.

The incident happened on the A10 motorway on Tuesday and firefighters say they believe cars may have fallen into the gap left by the collapse.

The head of the Genoa branch of emergency response Francesco Bermano told a number of Italian media outlets that dozens have died.

At least four others have been seriously injured and were taken to hospital, according to Bermano’s secretary.

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Twitter that he is monitoring the situation but believes it to be an “immense tragedy”.

Television images show the viaduct in the mist with tens of metres missing.

Emergency services are at the scene, and have brought search dogs with them.

The bridge was designed in the mid-1960s and has reinforced concrete piers that reach in some cases up to 210 metres in height.

The area where the bridge collapsed is in Sampierdarena, an industrial area that is highly populated.

The Italian fire service said that the viaduct, located in an industrial area in the west of the city, collapsed at around 12pm (10am GMT).

A fire service spokesperson told AFP that the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100 metres below and that “cars and trucks” had fallen with the rubble.

Genoa is located between the sea and the mountains of northwestern Italy. Its rugged terrain means that motorways that run through the city and the surrounding area are characterised by long viaducts and tunnels.

