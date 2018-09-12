Conor McGregor sued by UFC fighter after Brooklyn bus attack

MIXED MARTIAL ARTIST Michael Chiesa has filed a lawsuit against his fellow UFC lightweight Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s attack on a bus at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, back in April.

The 30-year-old filed the suit in Kings County, California on Monday, five months after McGregor’s barrage of the bus left him with cuts on his face and cost him a significant paycheck as he was forced to withdraw from his fight versus Anthony Pettis at UFC 223.

Chiesa’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages but claims McGregor caused him physical injuries, economic loss and emotional distress.

It also lists Barclay’s Center as a defendant, claiming that the arena failed to “engage in proper security measures to protect the plaintiff.”

Upon accepting a plea deal for his role in April’s incident, McGregor was given five days of community service and up to three days of anger management rather than a prison sentence.

Chiesa’s lawsuit is believed to be the first taken against ‘The Notorious’.

Written by The42 Team and posted on the42.ie