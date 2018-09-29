This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 29 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm logged in as Boris': Conservative Party conference app glitch revealed MPs' personal details

The party apologised for any concern caused.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 5,282 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4260903
Image: Victoria Jones
Image: Victoria Jones

AN APP USED by the Conservative Party for its 2018 conference gave out personal details of MPs due to a technical glitch, it’s being reported.

The conference opens tomorrow in Birmingham.

The issue was first highlighted by Guardian columnist Dawn Foster, who said that the app “allows you to login as other people and view their contact details” just using their email address. It also allowed people to post comments as the person they’d logged in as.

Foster said she’d logged in as Boris Johnson and that “multiple people” had been logging into MPs’ profiles and changing the contact details.

Foster said that the loophole was then closed an hour after she alerted the party to the issue. 

She said that the Conservative Party told her just before 5pm that the technical issue had been resolved and the app is now functioning securely. The party is investigating the issue.

When Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Birmingham this afternoon, she was met with shouts of “Have you checked out the conference app?”

The Information Commissioner’s Office said that it would be making inquiries about the breach. The app was created by an Australian company.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Crime spike in Dublin's north inner city after drug unit stood down following attack on garda
    60,279  96
    2
    		Almost 400 killed in Indonesian earthquake as hospitals struggle to cope
    39,648  20
    3
    		Trump orders week-long FBI probe into allegations against Brett Kavanaugh
    35,341  128
    Fora
    1
    		The construction lobby claims that lowball State contracts have 'cursed' builders
    147  0
    2
    		How Ireland can nurture a generation of blockchain professionals
    75  0
    3
    		Now out of stealth mode, DataEgg is bringing AR to the factory floor with VW and Huawei
    57  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was young, I had a bit of money and I thought I had the world at my feet'
    34,739  3
    2
    		Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    32,638  42
    3
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League
    28,879  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Does Aldi's glycolic acid toner dupe rival the world famous Pixi Glow Tonic?
    4,715  1
    2
    		'That was real': Lady Gaga says her character's insecurities were actually her own
    3,057  0
    3
    		Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Marissa Carter... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    2,641  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Frustration among number of new garda detectives following placements in special crime operations
    Frustration among number of new garda detectives following placements in special crime operations
    Gardaí launch new phone line for people to report bribery or corruption
    Luxury cars, designer watch and €145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang
    HIGH COURT
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State â¬410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State €410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    GARDAí
    Man charged over â¬1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    Man charged over €1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    Appeal for information on 13-year-old missing from Cork
    Appeal for missing Dublin teenager who was last seen on Monday
    COURT
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing â¬67k of Grenfell money
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing €67k of Grenfell money
    Vet who wore Donald Trump mask while working at meat plant wins High Court case
    'A sexually violent predator': Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie