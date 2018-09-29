'I'm logged in as Boris': Conservative Party conference app glitch revealed MPs' personal details

AN APP USED by the Conservative Party for its 2018 conference gave out personal details of MPs due to a technical glitch, it’s being reported.

The conference opens tomorrow in Birmingham.

The issue was first highlighted by Guardian columnist Dawn Foster, who said that the app “allows you to login as other people and view their contact details” just using their email address. It also allowed people to post comments as the person they’d logged in as.

FFS, the Tory conference app allows you to login as other people and view their contact details just with their email address, no emailed security links, and post comments as them. — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) September 29, 2018 Source: Dawn Foster /Twitter

Foster said she’d logged in as Boris Johnson and that “multiple people” had been logging into MPs’ profiles and changing the contact details.

It's let me login as Boris Johnson, and just straight up given me all the details used for his registration pic.twitter.com/fLNC06azx7 — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) September 29, 2018 Source: Dawn Foster /Twitter

Foster said that the loophole was then closed an hour after she alerted the party to the issue.

She said that the Conservative Party told her just before 5pm that the technical issue had been resolved and the app is now functioning securely. The party is investigating the issue.

When Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Birmingham this afternoon, she was met with shouts of “Have you checked out the conference app?”

Theresa May arrives at #CPC18 in Birmingham - faced with shouts of “have you checked out the conference app?” ... the Tories will want a glitch free few days - this data breach is not a good start pic.twitter.com/KLdF37Hrtf — Rob Powell (@robpowellnews) September 29, 2018 Source: Rob Powell /Twitter

The Information Commissioner’s Office said that it would be making inquiries about the breach. The app was created by an Australian company.