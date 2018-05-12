'We're fighting for the special nature of Cork city'

CAMPAIGNERS SAY THAT the OPW cannot afford to ignore a report on flood defences in Cork that suggests the office’s estimates are €200 million off.

Earlier this week The Irish Examiner reported on the discrepancy, which surrounds plans for a multi-million euro tidal barrier in the city.

The OPW had said that the Save Cork City plan for a tidal barrier at Little Island would cost anywhere from €400 million to €1 billion. However, the independent report by experts at TU Delft in the Netherlands puts the cost closer €180 million. The report was commissioned by the Save Cork City (SCC) group.

Cork city has experienced numerous instances of flooding in recent years, with water from tides, the River Lee and drainage systems leading to a water on the streets a number of times. It has been estimated that the damages caused in the 2009 river flood and 2014 tidal flood amounted to €90m and €40m respectively.

While the city has recently begun works on a drainage scheme, traders are anxious that all of the causes of flooding in Cork are addressed, including tidal water. SCC is leading the charge against the OPW’s plan, which relies largely on raised quay walls to protect against flooding.

Flooding in Cork in 2004. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The OPW has repeatedly ruled out a tidal barrier on engineering and cost grounds, instead saying that its own Lower Lee (Cork City) Flood Relief Scheme would protect the second city. Its plan proposes spending €20 million on city quay walls to protect 390 protected structures and 900 homes and 1,200 businesses.

It will also encompass flood defences along the River Lee downstream of Inniscarra dam and through Cork city, changes to the operating procedures for the Carrigadrohid and Inniscarra reservoirs for the purposes of flood risk management and a flood forecasting system.

However, SCC says that a tidal barrier is also needed.

We propose a tidal barrier at Little Island, to protect the city from major flooding threat. The barrier would have a gate that can be closed as necessary to protect the city from tidal surge for generations. The chosen location allows for required water storage to separate upstream water from the tide and the protection of and development of the city and docklands. A tidal barrier causes no disturbance to the current river landscape in the city or to the city economy during construction.

SCC’s John Hegarty says the campaign’s aim is simple.

“We want to live in a city where the water doesn’t come up to the door of your home or business.

We’re fighting against a 10-year construction project that would dig up the city. What the OPW is suggesting is not sustainable. You cannot compete on facility with a city, but you can on convenience and ease of use. We’re fighting for the special nature of our city.

Local councillor Terry Shannon says that the city “has to make up its mind” on the flood defences, but says that ultimately Cork’s issues are location-based.

“If St Finbarr could come back and pick a spot for the city, he might put it elsewhere.”

He adds that the €140 million pledged to the city for flood defences “isn’t huge for a generational project” and says he doesn’t see a tidal barrier any time soon.

People don’t like change – but it’s a time of big changes. If you drag it out, you end up with a building site for years.

The OPW said in a statement that it can’t comment on the SCC report.

“The report has not been received by the OPW and so we cannot comment directly on its contents. The OPW fully stands over the Tidal Barrier Report undertaken as part of the public consultation stage of the Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme. The Report was prepared by Arups on behalf of OPW and is publicly available on the project’s website, www.lowerleefrs.ie.”