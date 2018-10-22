This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three arrested after housing activists occupy Cork City Hall

The protesters called for the homelessness crisis to be declared a national emergency.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 22 Oct 2018, 5:50 PM
36 minutes ago 1,984 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4299319
Image: Diarmaid Ó Cadhla
Image: Diarmaid Ó Cadhla

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a group of protesters occupied Cork City Hall in a demonstration against homelessness.

The group occupied the council chamber before midday prompting a number of gardaí to attend the scene. 

When the demonstrators refused to leave the building on Anglesea Street three of them were arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city centre.

Gardaí say that no one was injured and no property was damaged during the protest.

A spokesperson for the Council said that tonight’s Council meeting will take place as per usual but public access will be restricted.

The protesters, who are part of Cork’s Housing Action Group, called on members of Cork City Council to declare that the housing and homelessness situation in Ireland is a national emergency.

The groups chairperson, Tony Walsh, said:

Council seems more concerned with corporate image and large-scale development projects than with delivering on housing rights. 

“To spend €300,000 on a logo is insulting to those families in social housing who badly need repairs made, for damp proofing and insulation. There seems to be an attitude in City Hall which finds money for such costly non-essential schemes but claims to be hands-tied when delivering services to people.”

The group plans to hold another demonstration outside City Hall this evening.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    59,498  95
    2
    		Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    54,463  0
    3
    		Poll: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?
    46,661  117
    Fora
    1
    		'Don't believe everything you read' – Ryanair is bullish in the face of strikes and profit slips
    102  0
    2
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    101  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think employee opinion surveys are worthwhile?
    37  0
    The42
    1
    		Geaney grabs hat-trick while Clifford is sent-off on contrasting day for Kerry forwards
    40,275  23
    2
    		'He was prouder that I played for England than he was flying over Buckingham Palace during World War II'
    36,457  26
    3
    		'Leeds United were over for a second or third look at me the day I got my ankle broken in two places'
    23,135  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to dress like a French woman this autumn
    6,671  2
    2
    		Pete Davidson is regretting the tattoos he got in tribute to Ariana Grande... it's The Dredge
    5,653  2
    3
    		We tested out some Carter Beauty makeup products to see if they're any use
    4,514  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to Declan Gavin manslaughter and apologises to victim's family
    Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to Declan Gavin manslaughter and apologises to victim's family
    86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    BELFAST
    Belfast man jailed for leaving neighbour's dead body in her home for two years and buying pizza with her bank card
    Belfast man jailed for leaving neighbour's dead body in her home for two years and buying pizza with her bank card
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Modern slavery human trafficking unit arrests woman in Belfast for controlling prostitution
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    Man who was passenger in 4x4 killed after vehicle hits ditch in Co Wicklow

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie