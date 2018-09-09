Cork's Shaky Bridge is going to be repaired - but it's still going to be shaky

CORK CITY COUNCIL wants to begin a major restoration programme on the iconic Daly’s Bridge, also known as the Shaky Bridge, to repair extensive corrosion and damage to the heritage structure.

Daly’s Bridge, which is located over the River Lee and is 50.9 metres long, is unique in Ireland as the only surviving pedestrian suspension bridge of its type and age.

Conservation works on the main steel structure will include removing and replacing timber decking, phased dismantling of the latticed deck for repair before being placed back, and graffiti removal.

Dismantling the bridge for repair off-site is considered best practice and has been undertaken successfully on a number of similar bridge schemes across Europe.

Pending approval, we are planning to begin extensive repair and restoration work on Cork's Shaky Bridge (Daly's Bridge) in the New Year. The refurbished bridge should be unveiled by the end of Summer 2019 🌉@corkcityparks #heritage #cork pic.twitter.com/5SXaBxwfQd — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) September 3, 2018

Cork City Council Senior Engineer, Fergus Gleeson said: “By undertaking the critical repair, conservation and repainting works in the controlled conditions of a factory setting, we will ensure that the people of Cork will enjoy a more durable bridge better able to resist the effects of weather when it is put back in place”.

He explained in detail why the repairs needed to happen offsite.

“Inclement weather conditions during the winter would also prevent this work being carried out on site, as would concerns around site personnel working at height for prolonged periods of time over the river.

In all cases the cables on the bridge need to be replaced which would necessitate temporary dismantling of the structure.

Landscaping works are also to be undertaken on the north and south side of the bridge and lighting in the area improved; works which should also help deter anti-social behaviour, the council said.

The ferry boat quay next to the southern ramp will also be restored as part of the project.