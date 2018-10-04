This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork's Shaky Bridge overhaul could cost €5 million

The bridge is set for an off-site repair programme in time for its unveiling in summer 2019.

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 6:00 AM
50 minutes ago 881 Views 3 Comments
shaky Daly's Bridge, pictured from the southern aspect Source: Google Maps

CORK CITY’S DALY Bridge, or the Shaky Bridge as it is colloquially known, is set for an upgrade after the city council called for bidders on a contract for its repair.

Daly’s Bridge spans the River Lee and is unique across the country as the only such example of a pedestrian-only suspension bridge of that class and vintage.

Last month, Cork City Council announced that the famous old bridge would be receiving an overhaul in the New Year, with an expected completion date of summer 2019.

Those repairs are expected to take place in a closed, factory setting, in order to best preserve the bridge’s facets and to remove the water-related risks to workmen presented by the river below.

ccc The bridge in times past Source: Cork City Council

The documents behind the released tender for the overhaul of the bridge list the project as category two for this manner of repair – in other words, one which may cost anything from €500,000 to €5,000,000. The contract closes for bids on Wednesday 24 October.

The repair will see the bridge thoroughly cleaned, all timber decking and suspension cables replaced, and the installation of new public lighting to both the northern and southern approaches and on the cables and towers.

Construction

Daly Bridge takes its name from Cork businessman James Daly, who contributed to its construction cost in 1926. 

3 Source: Google Maps

The ‘Shaky Bridge’ moniker stems from its movement when someone runs across it or jumps in place.

Daly’s Bridge connects Sunday’s Well in the city with the Mardyke area on the south side.

The ferry boat quay next to the southern ramp will also be restored as part of the project.

The city council have moved to quell local fears however and confirmed that the bridge will remain shaky after its repair. Just less so.

Cianan Brennan
COMMENTS (3)

