Man (50s) dies after shooting in rural area near Macroom

GARDAÍ IN CORK have launched an investigation after a man in his 50s was shot dead near Macroom.

The incident occurred outside the Cork town at Raleigh North last night.

The alarm was raised at approximately 11.40pm last night, and gardaí attended the scene where the man was being treated for an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body remains at the scene which is currently being preserved, and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Investigating gardaí have requested the assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau, and an incident room has been set up at Macroom Garda Station.

Gardaí added that its investigation is ongoing and updates will follow.