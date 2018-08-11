Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning

An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na

TWO MEN ARRESTED in connection with a sophisticated ATM skimming scam carried out at eight different banks are due in court this morning.

The two men, both aged in their 30s, are due before court number two at the Criminal Courts of Justice near the Phoenix Park at 10.30am.

They are expected to be charged in connection with the investigation.

The arrest of the two in Blanchardstown yesterday morning is seen as a â€˜significant developmentâ€™ in the case which had seen eight different bank branches targeted in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Skimming devices and credit cards were seized at the scene of the arrests.

GardaÃ­ had been working closely with a major Irish financial institution in an effort to put a stop to the scam.

