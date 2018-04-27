  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 27 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Court of Appeal increases burglar's three month sentence to two-and-a-half years

It found his original term to be too lenient.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Friday 27 Apr 2018, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,032 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3980952
Image: Shutterstock/Kuzma
Image: Shutterstock/Kuzma

THE COURT OF Appeal has increased a burglar’s three month prison sentence to two-and-a-half years after finding his original term to be too lenient.

Richard Evans (34), with an address at Home Again, Conyngham Road, Dublin 8, had 127 previous convictions, including 17 for burglary, when he was jailed for burglary of a domestic dwelling at Coke Lane in the capital on 18 February 2015.

Evans pleaded guilty to the offence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court and was sentenced to three months imprisonment by Judge Petria McDonnell on 6 February 2017. He was given a separate sentence on the same occasion for criminal damage after being convicted by a jury for that offence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions successfully sought a review of Evans’ three-month sentence on grounds that it was “unduly lenient”. The three-judge Court of Appeal accordingly re-sentenced him to two-and-a-half years imprisonment with the final nine months suspended.

Giving judgment, Mr Justice Alan Mahon said the injured party had encountered Evans close to his home, in possession of two bags belonging to him. The injured party tackled Evans, successfully recovering the bags. He did not recover other items taken from his home, including a packet of cigarettes and a pouch containing £150 sterling (€172).

Evans was later identified on CCTV. He was then identified by the injured party on an identification parade. He pleaded guilty at a late stage.

Mr Justice Mahon said Evans had 127 previous convictions. He said a suspended sentence for burglary, recorded in March 2013, was subsequently activated and is currently being served.

He came from a dysfunctional background, had a history of drug taking but was apparently drug free since July 2015. He previously worked as a baker and a forklift driver before becoming homeless.

‘Unduly lenient’

In seeking a review of sentence, counsel for the DPP, Garrett McCormack BL, submitted that the sentencing judge failed to adequately reflect the seriousness of the offence by imposing a three-month sentence.

Mr Justice Mahon said the Circuit Court judge had sentenced Evans to 12 months imprisonment in respect of criminal damage, with the final six months suspended, before imposing a concurrent three month sentence in respect of the burglary.

He said the most serious aspect of the offence was Evans’ previous convictions and that 17 of them related to burglaries. Furthermore, the activated sentence Evans was currently serving also related to burglary.

However, he said no apparent consideration was given to the existence of “many previous burglary convictions”.

He said it was evident from the Circuit Court judge’s remarks that she treated the burglary offence as less serious than the criminal damage counts. The Court of Appeal could not agree and was “satisfied that the reverse is the case”.

Mr Justice Mahon said the burglary offence was more serious and required to be treated as such in the sentence imposed.

He said the Court of Appeal was satisfied that Evans’ sentence was unduly lenient to a significant degree.

Mr Justice Mahon, who sat with Mr Justice John Edwards and Mr Justice John Hedigan, re-sentenced Evans to two years and six months imprisonment with the final nine months suspended.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting woman at his home
86,180  0
2
'There are two choices: stay in Dublin and pay the price or leave Dublin and pay the price'
69,548  118
3
Italian men charged over Irish Liverpool fan attack to be kept in prison until court date
65,093  4
Fora
1
Ireland's largest health services firm is snapping up part of property giant Sisk Group
252  0
2
Low-cost carrier Norwegian has received 'several inquiries' since its first hinted takeover
195  0
3
'We didn't realise that you should never ship anything during monsoon season'
166  0
The42
1
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
39,904  18
2
NFL team make near €1 billion bid to buy home of English football
35,288  14
3
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
30,295  44
DailyEdge
1
Phillip Schofield made a woeful innuendo during a discussion on vibrators, and Twitter is losing the run of itself
24,655  7
2
Chrissy Teigen, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner and many more celebs have unfollowed Kanye West after Trump praise
20,764  4
3
Someone got turned down on First Dates because they had plastic surgery and viewers were fuming
14,044  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Court descends into chaos as Dublin couple accused by bank of failing to vacate their home
Court descends into chaos as Dublin couple accused by bank of failing to vacate their home
Cousins jailed for 'fatal burglary' have prison sentences increased after originals found to be too lenient
Man jailed after having sex with girl (14) he met online
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
DUBLIN
'Priceless' stolen relic returned to Christ Church Cathedral after gardaÃ­ find it in Phoenix Park
'Priceless' stolen relic returned to Christ Church Cathedral after gardaí find it in Phoenix Park
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaí six years after it was stolen
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of €2.28m robbery, court hears
COURT
Court of Appeal increases burglar's three month sentence to two-and-a-half years
Court of Appeal increases burglar's three month sentence to two-and-a-half years
Protests as Spain 'Wolf Pack' acquitted of gang raping woman but jailed for sexual abuse
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie