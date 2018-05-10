  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence

The man’s former partner said that on the night in question he had been “out of his bin” with alcohol.

By Jessica Magee Thursday 10 May 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,832 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4002944

SCC Rolling 7 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A DUBLIN MAN who assaulted his ex-partner and then abducted their one-year-old daughter in the early hours of the morning has walked free from court with a suspended sentence.

The 30-year-old man of no fixed abode admitted breaking into the home of his ex-partner in Tallaght, Dublin, on 7 April last.

He further pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting the woman and falsely imprisoning their daughter on the same occasion. He cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his daughter.

The court heard how gardaí found the accused man in a highly intoxicated state at around 5am, walking with his toddler ten minutes from her home, before persuading him to return the child to her mother.

Counsel for the accused described him as a “Jekyll and Hyde character” who was very amenable when sober but turned extremely aggressive when drunk.

Judge Martin Nolan sentenced him to three years fully suspended, on condition that he keep the peace for the duration of his jail term and abide by the supervision of the probation services for 18 months.

The man was also told not to approach or try to contact his ex or the child for three years, unless by consent of the mother or by order of the Family Court.

Prison

“If you breach that condition, there’s every likelihood you’ll spend three years in prison,” warned Judge Nolan.

Garda David O’Riordan told Elva Duffy BL, prosecuting, that gardaí were called to the house on the morning in question to find the woman out in her driveway, very upset and panicking.

She later told gardaí that she and her three children, aged seven, five, and 18 months, had all been asleep when they were woken up by the sound of a baby gate falling to the ground and the house alarm going off.

The woman told her seven-year-old son to go back to bed and followed the accused into the kitchen, where he backed her into a counter and grabbed her.

He said he was “going to f***ing kill her” and kept punching her to both sides of her head, repeating that he wanted his daughter.

She told gardaí that the man was “out of his bin” with drink and that she had never seen him in such a state of intoxication.

The woman’s seven-year-old son came into the kitchen and told the man to stop hurting his mother. The accused stopped punching the woman, hugged the child and told him it was okay.

The man then went into his baby daughter’s bedroom and shouted at his ex to change the child’s nappy, which she did.

The woman was holding the baby in her arms walking down the stairs and described the accused standing over her “digging into her head” and screaming at her to give him the child.

Screaming

She said her two other children were at the top of the stairs also screaming, so she gave her baby to the accused to try and calm down the situation and he left the house with the toddler.

Her eldest son then rung 999, and a short time later gardaí found the accused ten minutes away from the house.

Gardaí told the man it was a cold night and too early to be out with the child, persuading him to sit into the patrol car and return to his ex’s house.

The man was arrested and deemed unfit to be interviewed for six hours due to his drunkenness. He later denied hitting his ex-partner but agreed with gardaí that he shouldn’t have brought the child out at that hour of the morning.

“It was an unsuitable time. Come to think of it, it was unacceptable,” the accused told gardaí. He has two previous convictions for threatening and abusive behaviour.

The woman suffered painful bruises to the head and wrote a victim impact statement which was read by the judge in silence.

She told gardaí that all she had wanted was for the accused to be a dad to his daughter, but said she wouldn’t “let him near her” until he had sorted out his drinking.

The court heard the accused had been living with his mother but that his mother had taken out a barring order against him in the hope that he would address his addiction.

John Costello BL, defending, said his client’s life has “descended into a large degree of chaos” due to alcohol and that he had most recently been living at various hostels.

He said his client was very contrite and was on a waiting list for a faith-based residential treatment programme for alcohol addiction.

“He accepts that his behaviour on the day was abominable,” said Costello.

Comments are close for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Magee

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
FactCheck: Did Russian TV refuse to show Ireland's Eurovision entry over gay themes?
70,135  76
2
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack
59,767  81
3
Traffic on the M50 has been in absolute chaos this evening
57,666  59
Fora
1
Irish Life pays out €50k settlement after hiring a private detective to snoop on customers
1,105  0
2
One of the last sites slap bang in Dublin's docklands is up for sale
283  0
3
The Dublin startup that's helping Stripe and H&M trim their energy bills
151  0
The42
1
'I looked up and the side of my face dropped. I had lost all of my speech'
41,446  7
2
Boost for Liverpool's Champions League hopes as Huddersfield ensure survival with Chelsea draw
27,598  21
3
Pro14 final kick-off time moved to avoid clash with Champions League final
27,346  43
DailyEdge
1
This guy's response to Ireland's last-minute entry to the Eurovision final is going so viral
39,915  2
2
Potential Met Ball Hook-up? Emma Stone and Justin Theroux were spotted leaving together...it's The Dredge
5,844  0
3
Jennifer Lopez wore her own Inglot collection to the Met Gala and we're sold on it
5,437  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence
Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence
Man (22) who assaulted two children and smashed windows in 'drunken rampage' jailed
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
HSE
Tony O'Brien again faces politicians and again 'respectfully declines' to step down
Tony O'Brien again faces politicians and again 'respectfully declines' to step down
Bereaved cervical cancer family: 'I want my Mammy. I just love her so much, I want her back.'
US laboratory wanted confidentiality clause in Vicky Phelan case
HEALTH
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
'You're just buying time': Former Tipperary captain describes performing CPR on man
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
GARDAí
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account
Public asked to help find man who has been missing since December

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie