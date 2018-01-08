  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Former Neighbours actor accused of unwanted sexual advances against colleagues

Craig McLachlan has denied the claims.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 8 Jan 2018, 9:24 AM
12 hours ago 46,944 Views 34 Comments
Craig McLachlan performs as Frank N Furter during a media call for The Rocky Horror Show in 2014.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIAN ACTOR CRAIG McLachlan, best known for playing Henry Ramsay in Neighbours, has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women.

The allegations against McLachlan, 52, centre around his performances during a run of the Rocky Horror Picture Show in 2014.

Three cast members accused him of inappropriate touching and unwanted sexual advances, all of which he has denied.

Erika Heynatz, Christie Whelan Browne and Angela Scundi all contacted Victoria Police with the allegations. The police force confirmed to ABC News that it is investigating the claims.

Two of the complainants claimed that they had contacted production staff at the time but said nothing was done.

Whelan Browne is currently starring in the musical Muriel’s Wedding. Back in 2014 she played the role of Janet in Rocky Horror Show.

She told the ABC: “I had to be on stage with him in a bed, an upright bed, and I was wearing just bra, undies and garter.

“He was directed to kiss down my neck, down my arm and then go down, out of sight. But he would always kiss down my breasts and continue to kiss all the way down until I would have to sort of move and wriggle away.

“I had to turn facing away from him and one night he pulled my underpants to the side so that my right butt cheek was out and he was kissing all around it.”

McLachlan has described the allegations as “baseless”.

In an email to ABC he wrote: “Frankly, they seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety. In either event, they are to the best of my knowledge utterly and entirely false.”

