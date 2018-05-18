Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones

Last night's gig was the first summer concert in Croke Park this year.

Last night's gig was the first summer concert in Croke Park this year.

A MAN HAS been charged after a car chase in Dublin that finished near Croke Park as thousands of concert goers were coming out after a Rolling Stones concert.

The chase ended at about 11 pm on Botanic Avenue near Drumcondra with gardaí saying that a number of other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The Rolling Stones concert in the nearby Croke Park finished at about 10.30 pm last night, meaning that the roads surrounding the stadium were filled with people.

One eyewitness told TheJournal.ie that they had seen a vehicle driving recklessly on Drumcondra Road with gardaí in pursuit.

Gardaí have said that a man in his mid 20s has been charged with reckless driving and will appear in court this morning.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing