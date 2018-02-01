Aiken Promotions will apply for Croke Park gig to take place on 17 May

A FOURTH CROKE Park gig could take place this year, if an application from Aiken Promotions is successful.

The concert, if approved, would take place on Thursday, 17 May.

It would join two Taylor Swift gigs on 15 and 16 June and Michael Bublé on 7 July.

Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna confirmed to TheJournal.ie that he had issued a letter to locals in the area alerting them to tomorrow’s notice.

Aiken will tomorrow post notice of the application to Dublin City Council in the Irish Independent and Herald newspapers.

McKenna’s letter reads:

Croke Park has planning permission to host three special events per annum under its special events licence granted by Dublin City Council but event promoters can and have applied for additional special event licences in Croke Park so the stadium has hosted more than three special events in one calendar year.

The last time the stadium applied for more than three events was the plan in 2014 for Garth Brooks to play five gigs.

However, McKenna says that lessons have been learned from that event and we are now in “a post-Garth Brooks scenario”. It would be the only event at the venue in May.

It is not yet known which act would be performing if the gig gets the go-ahead. U2 play Los Angeles the night before, but Ed Sheeran plays the Phoenix Park on either side of the date.

Who would you like to see?