  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Data quality issues' remain but the CSO will publish crime stats for the first time in more than a year

The stats will be published in a new “Under Reservation” category to indicate that the source of the data is not reliable.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago 885 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3926097
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE CENTRAL STATISTICS Office will publish crime figures for the first time in more than a year tomorrow. The office stopped publishing the stats due to concerns over the accuracy of information provided by the gardaí.

The publication of crime stats has been halted on a number of occasions following last year’s revelations that 89 homicides, dating back 14 years, were not counted due to an issue with how they were recorded on the police force’s Pulse database.

Tomorrow’s release of crime data will include revisions back to 2003 however it will be published in a new “Under Reservation” category.

The CSO said this label has been applied to reflect the fact that there are “data quality issues” in the underlying sources used to compile the stats.

“This approach of differentiating statistics based on quality concerns associated with the underlying data is consistent with other jurisdictions such as England and Wales,” the office said in a statement.

The office added that the figures may change following further revisions.

The issue first emerged in April last year when the gardaí said it completed a review of 41 deaths and had identified “minor” classification issues.

In June it emerged that there were actually 89 additional homicides that had not been included in official garda stats.

The crimes were related to dangerous driving causing deaths. Garda management said the error had no impact on how theses crimes were investigated.

Earlier this month two civilian members of the gardaí said they were “belittled” when they tried to voice their concern over the inaccurate recordings of homicides in the system.

Lois West, the Deputy Head of the Garda Síochána Analysis Service, and Senior Crime and Policing Analyst Laura Galligan were tasked with conducting a review of domestic homicide cases within the State between 2007 and 2016.

They told a joint Oireachtas committee that they uncovered a raft of problems within the force but when they reported the matters to the gardaí Policy Development Implementation and Monitoring (PDIM) their concerns were dismissed.

READ: Gardaí reveal 89 homicides over 14 years were not counted due to ‘process issue’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Having seen how much my wife went through, it felt so wrong to be heading out the door'
76,168  48
2
Central Bank expected to cease the printing of banknotes in Ireland
60,415  74
3
Former Boyzone member tells London murder trial his ex-girlfriend was 'abusive' and 'manipulative'
59,921  0
Fora
1
Irish-founded tech firm Intercom reaches unicorn status with its $1bn-plus valuation
477  0
2
The Irish 'Airbnb for car parking' has just bought a Belgian rival
421  0
The42
1
Iceland announce diplomatic boycott of 2018 World Cup in Russia
58,494  49
2
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
25,510  7
3
Ireland are playing Celtic in Scott Brown's testimonial with part of the proceeds going to Liam Miller's family
25,099  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
Richard Madeley told Meghan Markle's family members they shouldn't expect a wedding invite
31,281  1
2
Tiffany Haddish said that an actress 'on drugs' bit Beyoncé's face at a party and everyone's trying to figure out who it was
8,684  1
3
Here's what this year's Irish festival lineups would look like without men
7,627  10

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Jury in rugby rape trial sent out to deliberate on charges
Jury in rugby rape trial sent out to deliberate on charges
Former sports coach to be sent forward for trial on 99 charges of alleged assault on boys
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
GARDAí
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
One third of all cars broken into in residential areas left unlocked - Gardaí
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014
DUBLIN
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of â¬229,111
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of €229,111
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
Four years ago today, Konrad Misiak went missing from Dublin
RUSSIA
Why has Ireland ousted a Russian diplomat, and how significant is it?
Why has Ireland ousted a Russian diplomat, and how significant is it?
Taoiseach says expulsion of Russian diplomat from Ireland is an 'act of solidarity' with the UK
Putin says Russia shopping centre fire that killed 41 children was 'criminal negligence'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie