Friday 16 March, 2018
How many people in Ireland are aged over 100? The CSO published a load of stats about society

Ireland, in numbers.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 16 Mar 2018, 3:56 PM
25 minutes ago
THE CENTRAL STATISTICS Office has released a new 78 page publication that collates population and societal trends from their research.

The publication can be viewed in full on the CSO’s website and deals with some hot button issues including homelessness and transport.

Most of the data has previously been released before but the Ireland – Facts and Figures 2017 booklet puts them all in one place.

Here are a selection of some of the more noteworthy findings.

People

Shops on St Patrick's Street, City of Cork, County Cork, Ireland Patrick's Street in Cork. Source: Getty Images

  • The population of the State is 4,761,865.
  • Leinster accounts for 55.32% of the population.
  • There are 456 people aged over 100.
  • The average number of children per family is 1.38.
  • There are 23,571 adults over 25 living at home.
  • The average age of the homeless population was 31 years compared with 37 years for the general population.
  • 56,837 people cycle to work, an increase of 43% since 2011.
  • The 535,475 non-Irish nationals living, coming from 200 different nations.

Society

Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Source: Getty Images

  • There has been a 17% decline in greenhouse gases since 2005.
  • 89% of all households had access to the internet at home.
  • 36.4% of those aged 15 to 64 had a third level qualification.
  • The weekly expenditure for households was €837.47.

Business

Ulster Bank to close 22 branches in Ireland Source: Getty Images

  • 67% of Irish medium-sized businesses us social media, the second-highest level in the EU.
  • In 2016 there was an annual increase of 21.8% in the number of houses granted planning permissions.
  • Foreign multinationals employed just under 304,400 persons in Ireland.

Tourism and transport

Ryanair changes cabin luggage Source: Getty Images

  • Irish residents travelled abroad 7.6 million times in 2016.
  • The average length of stay on outbound trips was 7.4 nights.
  • The average care travelled 18,000 km.
  • There were 205.6 million passengers carried by bus compared to 34 million carried by the Luas.

Agriculture

Cattle grazing in fields and farmhouses, Cape Clear Island, County Cork, Ireland Source: Getty Images

  • The total area farmed ia 4.4 million hectares.
  • The area under potatoes is 9,000 hectares compared to 345,000 hectares in 1856.
  • There are 7,22 million cattle.
  • In 2016, there were 3.3 million pigs slaughtered.

The full booklet can be read on the CSO’s website

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

