  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cuba nominates Miguel Diaz-Canel to replace Raul Castro as president

Diaz-Canel will become Cuba’s first leader in 60 years who is not named Castro.

By AFP Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 11:40 AM
13 minutes ago 273 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3965972
Cuba's President Raul Castro, followed by his successor Miguel Diaz-Canel
Image: Irene Perez
Cuba's President Raul Castro, followed by his successor Miguel Diaz-Canel
Cuba's President Raul Castro, followed by his successor Miguel Diaz-Canel
Image: Irene Perez

CUBA IS POISED for the end of an era today as President Raul Castro steps down, formally handing power to his long-time deputy Miguel Diaz-Canel – and thereby ending his family’s six-decade grip on the island.

Diaz-Canel – a top Communist Party figure who has served as first vice president since 2013 – will become the island’s first leader born after the 1959 revolution and the first in 60 years who is not named Castro.

Between them, father of the nation Fidel and his younger brother Raul made the Caribbean island a key player in the Cold War and helped keep communism afloat despite the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Raul, now 86, has been in power since 2006, when he took over after illness sidelined Fidel, who seized power in the revolution.

Diaz-Canel, aged 57, who has spent years climbing the party ranks, was named the sole candidate for the presidency yesterday.

He will formally be confirmed as the country’s leader at roughly 9.00am (1pm Irish time) today – the anniversary of the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, when Fidel Castro’s forces defeated 1,400 US-backed rebels seeking to overthrow him.

Havana has long hailed the showdown as American imperialism’s first great defeat in Latin America.

It is also the day before the new president’s 58th birthday.

In Raul’s footsteps

Diaz-Canel, who some say bears a passing resemblance to American actor Richard Gere, is a fan of The Beatles whose penchant for wearing jeans has set him apart in Havana’s corridors of power.

Although he has advocated fewer restrictions on the press and a greater openness to the internet, he also has a ruthless streak, with harsh words for Cuba’s dissidents and the United States.

Crucially, he will remain under the watchful eye of Castro, who will continue to serve as the head of Cuba’s all-powerful Communist Party.

Once sworn in, Diaz-Canel will be tasked with pursuing reforms begun by Castro to open up Cuba’s economy to small private entrepreneurs and reach a rapprochement with its Cold War arch-enemy, the United States.

In 2015, Havana and Washington renewed diplomatic ties, with then President Barack Obama making a historic visit to the island a year later.

But, steps towards a normalization of ties have been severely curtailed since Donald Trump arrived at the White House last year.

Continuity over change

Diaz-Canel will also inherit a youthful population hungry for change on the Caribbean island – one of the world’s last outposts of Communism since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Cuba watchers and domestic analysts say he will favour continuity over the change in the early days of his presidency, however.

As they began their momentous two-day meeting yesterday, the 605 delegates of the National Assembly cast their votes for the new Council of State, which counts 31 members and whose head automatically becomes president.

“I have the honourable mission of putting forward comrade Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez as president of the Council of State,” commission president Gisela Duarte told assembly delegates, effectively ending any suspense over the identity of Cuba’s new leader.

Delegates immediately broke into applause and the two men rose to share an embrace as Cuba’s two other vice presidents, both veterans of the revolution, looked on from the row behind.

Thursday’s session will simply formalise the vote.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
TV star Dale Winton dies aged 62
67,590  32
2
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
64,070  0
3
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
59,144  48
Fora
1
Dublin Airport plans a retail rejig with more fashion at Terminal 1
455  0
2
Months after launching its first spot, WeWork is opening another Dublin co-working space
254  0
3
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has dumped plans for a major UK retail tie-up
155  0
The42
1
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
50,232  24
2
Young Irish defender forced to retire just eight months after captaining Hull City
44,983  12
3
All Blacks speak out against Israel Folau's homophobic comments
32,422  135
DailyEdge
1
So, Victoria Beckham's birthday cake was literally just a melon and some strawberries
8,473  4
2
Emily Ratajkowski explained why Chrissy Teigen wasn't invited to her wedding
7,374  0
3
"Divorce sucks": Chris Pratt has spoken publicly for the first time since his split from Anna Faris
6,013  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ESRI
Ireland's health workers take the most sick days due to their work
Ireland's health workers take the most sick days due to their work
Poll: Should the minimum wage be raised?
After we increased the minimum wage in 2016, unemployment didn’t go up (contrary to warnings)
HOUSING
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector
'They have not grasped the problem': Warnings government is not doing enough to stop evictions
Former Jacob's owner Michael Carey nominated to replace Conor Skehan as chair of the Housing Agency
YOUR SAY
Poll: Are you registered to vote?
Poll: Are you registered to vote?
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
Poll: Is a 'moderate' increase in local property tax justified?
LEO VARADKAR
'This is not on' - Mary Lou calls for Naughten to either stand aside - or be sacked
'This is not on' - Mary Lou calls for Naughten to either stand aside - or be sacked
Support for Fine Gael has finally taken a dip... and Sinn Féin are the big winners
Government to block proposals to close all places of work during Status Red weather alerts

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie