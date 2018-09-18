This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in the Midlands and West

Here’s what to check out this Culture Night in the Midlands and West.

By Aisling O'Rourke Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 7:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,807 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4241902
File Photo
Image: Darragh Kane
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Darragh Kane

CULTURE NIGHT COMES our way again this Friday (21 September), with another bumper programme lined up for the 2018 festivities. 

There’s just over three days left to go and our culture guide is here to help you decide what events to take in. It’s important to note while all activities are free, some require pre-booking, with many of these booking out fast. You’ll find the full details on the Culture Night website

This evening we’re looking at the Midlands and the West, while we’ve already covered what’s on in Dublin and the East

Sky-Train-header Sky Train, Lough Boora Discovery Park. Source: Bord na Mona

Offaly

  • VR Movies is back in Tullamore this Culture Night. The midlands’ only virtual reality studio presents VR and 360°short films including the award winning Aurora from Pink Kong Studios, an Irish animation studio based in Dublin. Booking is required, doors open from 4pm at Sragh Business Park, Sragh, Tullamore. 
  • Lough Boora Parklands hosts artist, Michael Bulfin. Bulfin will take visitors on a walk through its landscape and sculpture park, focusing on his artwork ‘Sky Train’. From 6.30 pm at Lough Boora Visitor Centre, bring weather appropriate clothing.
  • Oxmantown Mall in Birr is hosting an artist’s talk this Friday night. Featuring Monica de Bath, Lisa Fingleton and Gareth Kennedy exploring how, in different ways, they address our relationship with a constantly changing environment. Booking required, runs from 7pm. 

Laois

  • ‘The Best of the Irish’ will be a night when the great Irish writers of prose, poetry, drama, music and song come alive. From 8pm at The Balcony Theatre, Mountmellick Arts Centre.
  • Children from primary and secondary schools in Laois will read stories collected during the 1930′s and add new stories of their own to this collection. From 6pm, Heritage House, Abbeyleix. 
  • Fold and Rise is a multi-disciplinary workshop combining performative action, discussion and participation. The metaphor and material of the folding and rising of dough is used to have a conversation around women, labour, politics and culture in our time and in the adjacent time of Constance Markievicz. Bring a mixing bowl! From 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Castlewood Farm, Durrow

Luan Gallery Luan Gallery Source: Athlone Arts and Tourism/Facebook

Westmeath

  • Athlone Abbey Road Artists’ Studios will open their doors to give the public behind the scenes access to the artists’ practices. The current resident artists include Leigh Francis, Lelia Henry, Calvin Doyle and Eoin Francis McCormack. From 5pm to 7pm.
  • Mullingar Library will host a memoir writing workshop with Carmel Maginn from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Roscommon

  • The Suck Valley Centre in Athleague will present Quirks, a group exhibition which features 5 artists of different disciplines, painting, textiles and ceramics. From 6.30pm to 9.30pm.
  • Roscommon Women’s Network, in association with Roscommon County Council, is hosting a Culture Night concert. There will be a mix of Irish dancing and the Brazilian capoeira martial arts, the melodic jazz sounds of a local Slovakian family band and a newly devised theatre piece. From 5pm at Roscommon Arts Centre.

Leitrim

  • Leitrim Design House is putting on a crash course in abstract painting with visual artist and educator Kate Murtagh Sheridan for all ages. Kate brings participants on an artistic journey through colour, shape and emotion using music to influence feeling and mood while painting a masterpiece. From 4pm to 5.30pm at Leitrim Design House, St Georges Terrace, Carrick on Shannon.
  • Meet characters from different myths and legends, strategically placed in the nooks and crannies of the castle telling tales, singing, and interacting at Manorhamilton Castle this Culture Night.  This promises to be an immersive and interactive event while being visually beautiful, dark, creepy, and fascinating. From 9pm to 10.30pm. 

Sligo

  • Baby Culture Night with Branar, across two venues in Sligo encourages child-directed free play, enabling children and their families to have hours of fun as they imagine, invent, build and play.  From 5pm to 10pm at Hawk’s Well Theatre, Temple Street and The Model Niland, Sligo. 

 Mayo

  • Join Roger Harley in his studio for pottery demonstrations and an exclusive insight into the pottery process. From 6pm to 9pm at Quay Hill, Westport.
  • On Achill Island this year Scoil Acla brings you the Travelling Bus of Culture, a pop-up trad tour of musicians and dancers performing music and song in many venues around the island. From 8pm to 11.30pm.

Longford

  • Backstage Theatre is putting on a Culture Night concert, featuring local musicians, singers, dancers and bands. Tickets available from the box office on Wednesday morning. From 8pm to 10.30pm. 

41453379_2190223901248079_2872110691727179776_o Above the Fold Source: Galway Culture Night/Facebook

Galway

  • For Culture Night 2018, Above the Fold is celebrating Ireland’s status as a Design Island by inviting two passionate and dedicated designers Lara Hanlon and Frank Monahan to discuss this development. From 6pm to 9pm at  Coffeewerk & Press, 4 Quay St, Galway. 
  • In a slightly unusual activity of a Friday night Eugene McKeown is inviting Galway visitors to appreciate the quiet spaces that can be found within the city. Ciúnas Project, meet at the entrance to Galway City Museum, Spanish Parade. From 6pm to 8.45pm with more details here.

Hundreds of venues across Ireland will open their doors for free this Culture Night, Friday 21 September, the events listed above are just some of those happening in the Midlands and West. For more details on what’s going on in your area have a look here.  Tomorrow we will look ahead to events in the South.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		National wind warning issued and 'intense bursts of rain' expected
    114,957  53
    2
    		Storm Ali: First named winter storm to arrive overnight with gusts of 120 km/hr
    62,399  63
    3
    		After branding battle, Conor McGregor will call his whiskey Proper No. Twelve
    41,050  103
    Fora
    1
    		As Ireland's talent war rumbles on, the cost of replacing staff has doubled
    457  0
    2
    		A retail worker got a €2,500 payout after claims he was subjected to a 'beard vendetta'
    240  0
    3
    		Another alcohol price hike could drum up an extra €140m for the public purse
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		'Lack of communication, being undermined' - Mayo's 12 departed players explain why they left the panel
    36,495  48
    2
    		World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders charged with misconduct over 'sickening' online video
    36,229  34
    3
    		Waterford confirm new hurling and football managers for 2019
    28,085  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Seven weeks on, here's everything the Love Island couples have been up to since leaving the villa
    15,541  0
    2
    		Anyone with an Irish name will understand Chrissy Teigen's silence while the world butchered her surname
    5,750  2
    3
    		13 of the best behind-the-scenes Instagrams from last night's Emmys
    4,054  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CRIME
    More accountability and support for garda wellbeing: 'Sweeping reform' of policing recommended
    More accountability and support for garda wellbeing: 'Sweeping reform' of policing recommended
    Teenage boy arrested in connection with murder of Italian national in Offaly
    'The Public Order Unit's protective hoods are not fashion accessories, but safety requirements in certain circumstances'
    GARDAí
    Taoiseach slaps down proposal to ban people taking photos of gardaÃ­ on duty
    Taoiseach slaps down proposal to ban people taking photos of gardaí on duty
    Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault on teenager in Dublin city centre
    Ban on taking photos of gardaí on duty would 'criminalise ordinary members of the public'
    DUBLIN
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie