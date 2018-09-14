This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 September, 2018
Sex and the City's Cynthia Nixon fails in her bid to be Governor of New York

Two-time incumbent Andrew Cuomo defeated Nixon in the Democratic race.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 14 Sep 2018, 7:50 AM
42 minutes ago 4,925 Views 6 Comments
Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon delivers her concession speech.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

NEW YORK GOVERNOR Andrew Cuomo has easily beaten a primary challenge from activist and actress Cynthia Nixon.

Cuomo, who always led in the polls and outspent his rival more than 8 to 1, seldom mentioned Nixon by name during an often-nasty campaign, instead touting his experience, achievements in two terms as governor and his work to push back against President Donald Trump.

Former Sex and the City actress Nixon campaigned on a strongly left-leaning platform, pushing for the legalisation of marijuana in New York state, seeking greater investment in the New York city subway and voicing opposition to Trump’s immigration policies.

But Nixon never looked like unseating her fellow Democrat and The New York Times reports that Cuomo won 65.6% of the vote to Nixon’s 34.4%.

Conceding defeat, Nixon said that her campaign was “just the beginning”.

In his moment of victory last night, Cuomo was oddly silent, skipping his own election-night party in Manhattan to celebrate with family at the governor’s mansion in Albany.

A post on Facebook said simply “Thank You New York” and his campaign declined to issue a statement.

PastedImage-77406 Source: Facebook/AndrewCuomo

Cuomo will now take on Republican Marcus Molinaro in the 6 November election in his attempt to win a third term as governor. 

- With reporting by Associated Press

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

