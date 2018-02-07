There was an almighty shouting match in the Dáil between the Healy Raes and a Fianna Fáil TD

THE HEALY RAE brothers were on their feet this afternoon after a row broke out with Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry over speaking time.

Holding up laminated plastic posters with numbers on it (used to indicate who can speak when), the three TDs had an almighty shouting match which could be heard down the halls of Leinster House.

The Healy Raes were involved in a shouting match in the Dáil this afternoon.

The angry scenes were sparked after Danny Healy Rae raised the issue of the programme for government committing to protect farmers. Michael Healy Rae indicated that he wanted to share speaking time and stood up to speak, which MacSharry appeared to object to.

This was followed by loud shouting from the benches, with MacSharry telling the House that the same people get to speak all the time.

There was finger pointing and shouting, which resulted in the Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat “the Cope” Gallagher trying his best to calm proceedings.

Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry

He instructed all three TDs to sit down stating that they were breaking the Dáil rules.

MacSharry shouted: “This is a disgrace.”

“Deputy MacSharry, control yourself,” said the Leas Ceann Comhairle, who threatened to suspend the House if they failed to calm down.

“Suspend it if you like,” replied MacSharry.

Dail suspended after row breaks out between Healy Raes and FF Marc McSharry pic.twitter.com/R5j0gkF8JJ — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) February 7, 2018 Source: TheJournal Politics /Twitter

The Leas Ceann Comhairle suspended the House for a period of five minutes.

When the Dáil resumed, he said that he does not show favouritism to any TD and “treats everyone the same”.

This is the first Dáil row of 2018 – we’re sure there will be many more to come…

