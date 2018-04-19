'Kind, sweet, truthful man': Tributes paid to TV presenter Dale Winton who has died aged 62

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in for well-known British TV presenter Dale Winton, who died yesterday.

Winton had hosted the popular daytime show Supermarket Sweep for nearly a decade, and had appeared on lottery show In It To Win It and game show Hole In The Wall.

Since his death was announced was announced by long-term agent Jan Kennedy, colleagues and fellow celebrities have lauded the 62-year-old.

Actor and comedian David Walliams said he was “heartbroken” to hear of Winton’s death while fellow TV host Les Dennis described him as a “lovely, warm man who posed charm”.

Presenters Davina McCall called him a “lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty” while Paddy McGuinness called him the “perfect host” who made presenting look “effortless”.

Kate Phillips, controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said that Winton was an “immensely well-loved individual” who had a “wonderfully unique and special energy” on screen.

The London-born entertainer started his career as a DJ before stints on local radio stations. His big break came in the form of Supermarket Sweep, which he presented from 1993 to 2001.

Most recently, he was working with Channel 5 for a show called Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive. The broadcaster said the final episodes of the show are set to be shown in June.

Winton previously spoke about coming out as gay at the age of 47, telling the Times in 2008 that he hadn’t come out before then because no-one had ever asked him. He has previously spoken out about suffering from depression, telling ITV’s Loose Women in 2016 that “I didn’t want to put one foot in front of the other but for a couple of really good friends”.

Funeral details for Winton have not yet been released.