This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Danniella Westbrook has been diagnosed with womb cancer

The former Eastenders star plans to undergo a hysterectomy.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 1:10 PM
1 hour ago 10,176 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4250266
Danniella Westbrook leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2016.
Image: orla
Danniella Westbrook leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2016.
Danniella Westbrook leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2016.
Image: orla

ACTOR DANNIELLA WESTBROOK has revealed that she has cancer of the womb.

The former Eastenders star said she had symptoms for over a year before her recent diagnosis.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, she said she plans to undergo a hysterectomy next month.

Westbrook (44) said she thought of her late friend Jade Goody when she received the diagnosis. Goody died from cervical cancer in 2009 when she was just 27 years old.

“I’ve always said I am not scared of dying. But when the doctor said, ‘You have cancer’, straight away my thoughts turned to Jade and that I don’t want to die. I know I need to fight.”

The mother-of-two has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past and previously attempted to take her own life. She said receiving the cancer diagnosis “made me realise I don’t want to die”.

I want to live and sort out my health. I know I have to fight, I know I have to get up and battle it.

Westbrook’s mother was diagnosed with womb cancer almost 30 years ago and survived after receiving treatment.

‘Hopeful’

“The doctors say they believe it is containable so I’m hopeful. My mum had the same cancer when I was 15. I’m 44 now and she is still here,” Westbrook said. 

The actor, who played Samantha Mitchell in Eastenders, said she wanted to speak out to encourage more women to have smear tests – something she had not done for years. ­

Westbrook first joined the cast of the soap in 1990 and featured on the programme on and off until 2016.

She also appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2003, Dancing On Ice in 2010 and Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    55,942  48
    2
    		Donald Tusk's cherry photo 'insulted the British people'
    54,119  70
    3
    		Cork art gallery opening its doors for nude tours this weekend
    53,627  35
    Fora
    1
    		Nap areas, meatball mounds and a 'tornado' vending machine - behind the scenes at Ikea
    1,291  0
    2
    		Aer Lingus is building a multimillion-euro training centre - but some staff's future is unclear
    330  0
    3
    		How planners can stop Ireland from turning into an island of zombie towns and villages
    289  0
    The42
    1
    		Leinster flex their muscle in Edinburgh arm-wrestle to claim five hard-earned points
    28,071  52
    2
    		Awesome Aki and Carty class ensures Connacht dominate Scarlets
    25,845  27
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    23,896  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Which Bojack Horseman Character Are You?
    4,568  1
    2
    		How well do you really remember Little Miss Sunshine?
    3,891  1
    3
    		Spotlight: A female taxi driver gives us the down-low on working in the industry
    3,417  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    Gardaí 'hugely frustrated' at false complaints made to Gsoc 'without fear of prosecution'
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    COURTS
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    DRUGS
    'Life is so much more chaotic': A day on addiction outreach in Limerick city
    'Life is so much more chaotic': A day on addiction outreach in Limerick city
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    GARDAí
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Security at Áras under review after woman 'walks unchallenged into President's office'
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie