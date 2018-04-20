'We are really, really devastated': Tributes paid to much loved child psychologist David Carey

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to child psychologist David Carey who has passed away following a battle with cancer.
Dr Carey had been a long-time panellist of Newstalk’s Sean Moncrieff show, contributing to its weekly parenting slot every Wednesday for almost a decade.
Moncrieff announced the news of Dr Carey’s death on his show earlier today.
“I do have a bit of bad news to share with you,” Moncrieff said.
“For the last four or five months, we’ve had various people filling in for David… but we’ve had a lot of people texting in wondering where David was. David had been struggling with ill health. He was given a diagnosis of cancer some months back,” he said.
Tearing up on air, Moncrieff added: “We are really, really devastated because… he’s somebody I had known for 10 years and we had a conversation for 10 years.”
Moncrieff said that next week’s parenting slot will be replaced by an old interview that they recorded with Dr Carey.
Alongside Moncrieff, dozens of tributes have been paid to Dr Carey online.
Newstalk’s Jess Kelly said: “One of our most beloved contributors, David Carey, has passed away.
“I first met him when I was working on Moncrieff and he was one of the nicest humans you could hope to meet. He said ‘Hello, how are you?’ in a sing-song way each Wednesday.”
