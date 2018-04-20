'We are really, really devastated': Tributes paid to much loved child psychologist David Carey

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to child psychologist David Carey who has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Dr Carey had been a long-time panellist of Newstalk’s Sean Moncrieff show, contributing to its weekly parenting slot every Wednesday for almost a decade.

David Carey helped so many people see common sense with @SeanMoncrieff. A kind human being who I loved to see walking through the @NewstalkFM doors. RIP x https://t.co/BDz0tCTCBr — Aoife Gillivan (@AoifeGillivan) April 20, 2018 Source: Aoife Gillivan /Twitter

Moncrieff announced the news of Dr Carey’s death on his show earlier today.

“I do have a bit of bad news to share with you,” Moncrieff said.

“For the last four or five months, we’ve had various people filling in for David… but we’ve had a lot of people texting in wondering where David was. David had been struggling with ill health. He was given a diagnosis of cancer some months back,” he said.

Tearing up on air, Moncrieff added: “We are really, really devastated because… he’s somebody I had known for 10 years and we had a conversation for 10 years.”

Moncrieff said that next week’s parenting slot will be replaced by an old interview that they recorded with Dr Carey.

Alongside Moncrieff, dozens of tributes have been paid to Dr Carey online.

@SeanMoncrieff so sad to hear about the passing of David Carey, I've a 17 & 19 yr old so his advice was brilliant down through the years. Thoughts are with his family and of course your team. RIP — Deborah Curran (@DeborahCurran) April 20, 2018 Source: Deborah Curran /Twitter

I'm very sad to hear about the passing of Dr David Carey. Always loved his slot and learnt a lot over the years. My possible future children will be very grateful I tuned in. RIP David @SeanMoncrieff — Kevin (@Shepnosis) April 20, 2018 Source: Kevin /Twitter

I often annoyed David Carey with silly parenting questions as he sat in the reception @NewstalkFM. Always gracious, he listened and imparted his unique wisdom. So sad he hear of his passing. RIP — Jonathan Healy (@jonathanhealy) April 20, 2018 Source: Jonathan Healy /Twitter

So sad to hear of David Carey’s passing. Got to meet him in person once, & he more than lived up to all my high expectations.

I’m not a parent, but I loved the Parenting Slot: the importance of kindness seemed his theme. An excellent legacy. RIP.@SeanMoncrieff — Camille Loftus (@CamilleLoftus) April 20, 2018 Source: Camille Loftus /Twitter

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of the psychologist David Carey. He was fascinating, engaging and incredibly warm. I loved listening to his parenting advice, and he had a great understanding of the work of teachers too. Condolences to all who loved him. @SeanMoncrieff — Ciara Reilly (@PrimEdTeacher) April 20, 2018 Source: Ciara Reilly /Twitter

Newstalk’s Jess Kelly said: “One of our most beloved contributors, David Carey, has passed away.

“I first met him when I was working on Moncrieff and he was one of the nicest humans you could hope to meet. He said ‘Hello, how are you?’ in a sing-song way each Wednesday.”