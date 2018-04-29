  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Body of 26-year-old Mayo man recovered in Canada

Today the young man’s football club Breaffy GAA club confirmed the news, with “great relief and a lot of sadness”.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 1:37 PM
50 minutes ago 8,730 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3985064

THE BODY OF a missing Irish man has been recovered in Canada.

David Gavin from Castlebar, Mayo, had not been seen since diving off a bridge near Lake Kinbasket in British Columbia on 30 June last year.

Extensive searches of the lake had been conducted in the weeks and months after the 26-year-old went missing, but they were stood down in October.

Today Breaffy GAA club confirmed the news, with “great relief and a lot of sadness”.

The club said water levels had reduced enough in recent weeks for searches to resume.

David had moved to Vancouver with his girlfriend Ciara in February last year.

A GoFundMe page, set up to support the young man’s family, raised more than €245,000. The page describes David as a “hugely popular figure within the Irish GAA community in Vancouver and within the GAA community at home”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Quiz: Irish news story or fake news?
29,435  20
2
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
29,270  18
3
'We prove no match for criminals in chases': Gardaí criticise slow roll-out of new cars
26,773  64
Fora
1
This Voxpro exec is bringing the self-driving car industry to Achill Island for 'the craic'
337  0
2
'It's serial objecting to try and do a deal': The truth behind Irish forecourt planning rows
242  0
3
Here's what small firms need to do to boost their chances of getting a loan approval
94  0
The42
1
Seven-try Connacht rout Leinster on fitting farewell bash for John Muldoon
43,530  134
2
Supreme Katie Taylor lights up Brooklyn as she unifies lightweight world titles
42,324  47
3
Ulster's Pro14 play-off hopes over after Thomond Park stalemate with Munster
32,149  89
DailyEdge
1
12 tweets that prove Aisling Bea is Kildare's best export
11,961  0
2
8 of the best reactions to Kanye's new song which people are certain is a piss-take
8,763  0
3
7 of the absolute worst things your mam could say to you when you were a kid
8,027  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening
CervicalCheck: Senior team sent in to ensure women told about smear reviews
More than 200 cervical smear results should have had earlier intervention
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appeal for public's help in locating man missing since Wednesday
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating man missing since Wednesday
Appeal for witnesses after 3 injured in collision between car and van
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
DUBLIN
'It helped me exorcise my anger': The recession inspired this zombie film set in Dublin
'It helped me exorcise my anger': The recession inspired this zombie film set in Dublin
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
POLL
Poll: Do you use the same password for all your online accounts?
Poll: Do you use the same password for all your online accounts?
New poll shows Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country
Poll: When was the last time you used Aertel?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie