Body of 26-year-old Mayo man recovered in Canada

THE BODY OF a missing Irish man has been recovered in Canada.

David Gavin from Castlebar, Mayo, had not been seen since diving off a bridge near Lake Kinbasket in British Columbia on 30 June last year.

Extensive searches of the lake had been conducted in the weeks and months after the 26-year-old went missing, but they were stood down in October.

Today Breaffy GAA club confirmed the news, with “great relief and a lot of sadness”.

The club said water levels had reduced enough in recent weeks for searches to resume.

It is great relief and a lot of sadness that David Gavins remains have been recovered from Kinbasket Lake. Water levels had reduced greatly in recent weeks to allow a search to be resumed.



David's family wish to thank everyone for their continued support. #DG3

David had moved to Vancouver with his girlfriend Ciara in February last year.

A GoFundMe page, set up to support the young man’s family, raised more than €245,000. The page describes David as a “hugely popular figure within the Irish GAA community in Vancouver and within the GAA community at home”.