Body of 26-year-old Mayo man recovered in Canada

THE BODY OF a missing Irish man has been recovered in Canada.
David Gavin from Castlebar, Mayo, had not been seen since diving off a bridge near Lake Kinbasket in British Columbia on 30 June last year.
Extensive searches of the lake had been conducted in the weeks and months after the 26-year-old went missing, but they were stood down in October.
Today Breaffy GAA club confirmed the news, with “great relief and a lot of sadness”.
The club said water levels had reduced enough in recent weeks for searches to resume.
David had moved to Vancouver with his girlfriend Ciara in February last year.
A GoFundMe page, set up to support the young man’s family, raised more than €245,000. The page describes David as a “hugely popular figure within the Irish GAA community in Vancouver and within the GAA community at home”.
COMMENTS (3)