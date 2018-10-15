This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda Superintendent David Taylor files retirement request in the wake of Disclosures Tribunal

David Taylor, a central figure in Justice Peter Charleton’s report, had been suspended from duty over the weekend.

By Aisling O'Rourke Monday 15 Oct 2018, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 7,142 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4286707
File Photo: The tribunal found David Taylor “actively aided” the smear campaign against Maurice McCabe.
Image: Laura Hutton
File Photo: The tribunal found David Taylor “actively aided” the smear campaign against Maurice McCabe.
File Photo: The tribunal found David Taylor “actively aided” the smear campaign against Maurice McCabe.
Image: Laura Hutton

SUPERINTENDENT DAVID TAYLOR has lodged his request to retire following the hugely critical findings of the Disclosures Tribunal. 

Justice Peter Charleton found there was a “campaign of calumny” to smear Garda Maurice McCabe.

Charleton said it had been orchestrated by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and this was “actively aided” by Taylor in his report published last Thursday.

Taylor had alleged that his involvement in the smear was under the orders of  Callinan. 

Charleton however found that while Callinan and Taylor were “in it together”, that Taylor didn’t do it “under orders”.

Instead of telling the truth to himself, or to the Tribunal, [Taylor] set out to destroy people by associating himself with Maurice McCabe and undermining the wife, Nóirín O’Sullivan, of one of the detectives leading the investigation against him.

Taylor was suspended from duty by Garda management on Saturday in the wake of the findings. He had previously worked as head of the force’s press office under Commissioner Callinan, during the period investigated by the tribunal. 

Related Reads

11.10.18 'It was not a lazy dodging': Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald vindicated by Charleton report
11.10.18 How Peter Charleton found the fact among the rumour, gossip, lies and deceit
11.10.18 Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe

TheJournal.ie has learned Taylor has now lodged his request to retire. He is eligible for a full pension, as he has completed 30 years of service (full service) in An Garda Síochána. 

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said the process would involve a number of managers: 

All retirement applications are processed in the standard way. This process involves a number of steps and a number of managers.

If his request is granted, it would bring to an end any internal investigation into his role in the smearing of Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
    44,674  14
    2
    		FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    43,758  132
    3
    		Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their first child
    40,067  39
    Fora
    1
    		'If we're not successful in five years, we won't be here': Go-Ahead answers privatisation fears
    1,750  0
    2
    		Greencore has agreed to sell its troublesome US wing in a 'surprise' billion-dollar deal
    61  0
    The42
    1
    		'Boredom leads to a lot of things and we ended up going to the pub and wasting ourselves'
    32,831  6
    2
    		'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    31,484  12
    3
    		Dublin set for new football champions after Jude's knock out Vincent's
    30,070  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Are the days of influencer marketing numbered?
    4,895  0
    2
    		8 ladies watches for under €40 that you're going to want to get your hands on
    3,773  0
    3
    		Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly called off their engagement... it's The Dredge
    3,529  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor files retirement request in the wake of Disclosures Tribunal
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor files retirement request in the wake of Disclosures Tribunal
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    This 22-year-old woman has been missing from Mayo since last Thursday
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?
    Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?
    Poll: What will the government look like after the next election?
    Poll: Will you watch the first TV debate of this year's presidential race tomorrow?
    POLL
    Poll: Would you buy a ticket to the worldwide tour of a hologram of Amy Winehouse?
    Poll: Would you buy a ticket to the worldwide tour of a hologram of Amy Winehouse?
    Poll: The budget is done, now do you want an election?
    Poll: Do you agree with plans to increase the VAT rate for hotels and restaurants by 50%?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie