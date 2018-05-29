This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was a compulsive liar. I was a thief. I was doing whatever I could to con people'

Davy Glennon said his mother remortgaged the family home to repay his gambling debts.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 29 May 2018, 1:53 PM
25 minutes ago 3,737 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4042012
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

GALWAY HURLER DAVY Glennon has opened up on his recovery from a chronic gambling addiction that drove him to steal tens of thousands of euro from his employers and led to his mother remortgaging the family home to repay his debts.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme the Mullagh star sketched a brief history of his gambling obsession, which began with him betting his lunch money during school and ended with him losing huge sums on soccer matches involving teams he had never heard of.

Glennon said he was an habitual gambler for eight years and his house of cards eventually tumbled down when his employer, alcohol distributor J&C Kenny, discovered the Galway sharpshooter had used fake accounts to steal money from the company. The family run business was nearly forced to close due to the losses.

He outlined that working for the wine and spirits distributor was his dream job and the fact that he threw it away because of his addiction makes him feel sick.

“When I was working I was able to set up fake accounts,” he explained.

I was a compulsive liar and I was, obviously, a thief and I was doing everything I could to con people to try and get the cash for me to gamble… I had no conscience. I didn’t care. I had no respect for myself I had no respect for anybody.

When his deceit was exposed he said his overwhelming emotion was a huge sense of relief that he no longer had to continue telling countless lies to cover his tracks.

Throughout his darkest times hurling provided an outlet for him to escape from the turmoil of his daily life but when he left the dressing room and headed for his car ‘gambling Davy’ always returned.

‘Mystery donor’

After he emerged from Cuan Mhuire, a treatment centre for addiction, in 2015 Glennon was still heavily indebted to J&C Kenny. Earlier this month Galway Circuit Criminal Court heard that a mystery donor had repaid €70,000 to the company and the victims on the hurler’s behalf.

Glennon was handed 240 hours community service in lieu of seven concurrent two-year prison sentences after pleading guilty to seven sample charges of theft from the wholesale wine and spirits distributor.

Speaking to O’Rourke Glennon explained that his mother was the mystery donor and she had remortgaged the family home to settle the bill.

“My parents always said that they never owed anyone any money and I’m going to be the same,” he said.

The All Ireland winner is now working in a gym in Loughrea and repaying his mother every week. Each payment represents another step on his journey of recovery, but despite his best efforts he knows he has a long road to travel to repair the damage he has done to his family.

My parents, obviously, still don’t have the full 100% trust in me, (they) never will because of what I’ve done. But they’re building trust back in me and they knew that if I was doing good, and I was doing good for myself, that a little hand along the way, to get myself up and running again, and get me started to make amends for what I’ve done.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bishop says Catholics who voted Yes have sinned and should go to confession
111,500  623
2
'Tone deaf': Ivanka Trump photo with son sparks backlash over border separations
82,133  55
3
Delays on Luas red line after car parks on track near Jervis stop
69,463  71
Fora
1
TGI Friday's has gone to court to stop a Dublin outlet being 'put out of business'
831  0
2
As demand for housing soars, Maxol wants to turn a prime Dublin forecourt into apartments
542  0
3
Ireland has plans to ban disposable plastic - but the EU could get there first
187  0
The42
1
As it happened: France v Ireland, international friendly
62,465  57
2
Stuart Olding signs two-year contract with French side Brive
45,005  0
3
Lancaster: 'Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year's World Cup'
36,866  45
DailyEdge
1
Which Simon Harris is your boyfriend?
11,314  10
2
Saoirse Ronan's spoken out about THAT Aer Lingus sketch from her stint on SNL
9,104  2
3
People are a bit cross at Taylor Swift for lumping Ireland in with the UK
8,546  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ talk about their fears after being assaulted as one in six officers show symptoms of PTSD
Gardaí talk about their fears after being assaulted as one in six officers show symptoms of PTSD
Two men arrested over 1990 murder of Dessie Fox
Most rank-and-file gardaí have no tactical training to deal with armed criminals or terrorists
DUBLIN
Elderly driver (85) killed in crash near Dublin's Phoenix Park
Elderly driver (85) killed in crash near Dublin's Phoenix Park
'Very heavy delays' after commuter crash on the M50
Warnings after swimmer injured at popular Dublin swimming spot
RUSSIA
Russian billionaire Abramovich granted Israeli citizenship after UK visa issues: reports
Russian billionaire Abramovich granted Israeli citizenship after UK visa issues: reports
Russia calls for 'most severe punishment' after visitor causes serious damage to Ivan the Terrible painting
Trump won't be interviewed for Russia probe 'unless he can access classified information'
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie