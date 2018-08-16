'Morale is on the floor': Defence Forces to be paid just €44.78 per day for extra work during Pope visit

MEMBERS OF THE Defence Forces who carry out extra duties during the upcoming papal visit will receive just €44.78 for each 24-hour period they work.

A number of soldiers have been tasked with carrying out additional work during the World Meeting of Families in Dublin from 24-26 August.

According to the Department of Defence, soldiers are required to provide assistance to civil powers, which can include gardaí, when requested to do so.

But a number of groups have hit out at the Civil Authority Allowance, saying the amount on offer is putting morale “on the floor”.

Ger Guinan of the union PDFORRA told TheJournal.ie that the sum was “absolutely meagre”, and represented a continuation of practices seen during Storm Ophelia and Storm Emma.

“The current rates are directly leading to a recruitment crisis,” he said. “New recruits are dropping out before psychometric testing is even conducted.

“We need about 700 people a year to keep pace with the number of people exiting the Defence Forces, but we’re simply not getting that.”

Unacceptable attitude

Shelley Cotter of the Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces group said soldiers were spending extra time working when they could be enjoying time with their families.

She agreed that while providing assistance was part of the job of soldiers, it is believed the Defence Forces are repeatedly being called on to help.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for defence Jack Chambers said the move represented a further blow to morale within the Defence Forces, and called for additional pay to be given to soldiers.

He said: “The level of disregard and the unacceptable attitude towards these members is only compounded by this latest kick by Government to ignore the working time directive ahead of the Pope’s visit.

“Just this week we heard of members of the Forces struggling to keep food on the table.

“Is it any wonder that families living in the Curragh finding it hard to make ends meet when their duty is not recognised in terms of pay?”

White Paper

A spokeswoman for the Department of Defence said that the Defence Forces had been assigned a role to assist civil powers in the White Paper on Defence.

In a statement, she said: “In relation to the mass in the Phoenix Park, An Garda Síochána have requested the assistance of the Defence Forces in a security and support role before and during the mass.

“For operational and security reasons it is not possible to comment on the security aspects of the request.”

The spokeswoman added that Defence Force members on duty would receive Security Duty Allowance, but was not able to specify the exact number of soldiers who would be working.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Defence Forces said it was unable to comment on issues related to policy or pay.

With reporting from Paul Hosford.